'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer 2 Is Already On Its Way - Here's What To Expect

The second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will reportedly be released soon, and if it is similar to the second trailers for past Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, fans already know what to expect in the new footage. 2026 feels a lot like 2019 for MCU fans, as a Spider-Man movie and an Avengers flick are releasing one after another. However, in this case (this time it will be Brand New Day and Doomsday as opposed to Endgame and Far From Home), the stakes feel higher than they ever have for both franchises, and fans are especially eager to find out if Brand New Day has any lead-in to December's Doomsday.

According to @Cryptic4KQual via X, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are planning on releasing the second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day sometime in May. The exact release date of the trailer was not given, but the report detailed that it could be released alongside the Masters of the Universe film, another Sony Pictures title, which will hit theaters on June 5.

If that is the case, the trailer could be released online at the end of May and then play in front of Masters of the Universe showings in theaters.

Sony and Marvel Studios already revealed the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in mid-March, so the end of May or the beginning of June would make perfect sense as a window for the second trailer. Considering Brand New Day will be released on July 31, that also gives Sony and Marvel plenty of time between the second trailer and the movie's release date.

Until the trailer is publicly revealed, fans don't know what will be shown in the footage. However, other MCU Spider-Man movies have followed a consistent format for their second trailers, so if Brand New Day does the same, some specific elements of the movie will almost definitely appear.

Everything That Will Likely Be Seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Second Trailer

Marvel Studios

The second trailers for Tom Holland's other three Spider-Man movies all included many of the same elements, so one can expect to see those explored in the second trailer for Brand New Day.

One of the biggest inclusions in every one of those trailers was a mentor figure for Peter. For example, Homecoming's second trailer featured a ton of footage of Tony Stark, Far From Home's spent a lot of time showcasing Happy Hogan and Nick Fury, and No Way Home's showcased nearly every scene that Doctor Strange appeared in.

If Brand New Day's second trailer follows suit, it will likely feature quite a few new shots of Bruce Banner and Frank Castle (aka the Punisher). Happy Hogan apparently won't return in the film, and the first trailer already established that Peter will go to Bruce for help, so he will likely assume the Iron Man and Doctor Strange mentor roles from Holland's first and third movies.

Then, the first trailer also revealed that Frank and Spider-Man are acquainted and will likely be working together, so fresh shots of Punisher are probably on the way.

Speaking of Bruce Banner, Brand New Day will bring out Savage Hulk in full. Seeing the character completely Hulked out would be a massive selling point for a lot of general moviegoers, so it would not be a surprise if the upcoming trailer included a shot or two of the green rage monster. That alone could get more than a few people to go buy a ticket.

Spider-Man fans can also expect more focus to be put on the upcoming movie's villains in the new trailer. Just as there was a lot of content centered on Peter's mentors in the second trailers for other films, those trailers also included a lot of exposition and general shots of each film's villains.

For instance, in Homecoming's case, the trailer centered on Vulture, both in his suit and out of it. Far From Home's second trailer showcased Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio a lot, as well as the Elementals. Then, the second No Way Home trailer featured many shots of Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Electro.

Brand New Day will include one of the biggest villain lineups in Spider-Man movie history. So far, Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, the Hand, Tombstone, and Sadie Sink's character will all act as antagonists throughout the film.

The upcoming footage could showcase those villains more, since they were only featured in a few shots in the first trailer. Fans could also get their first real look at Sadie Sink's character in full in the upcoming trailer. Just as Savage Hulk could be a big selling point for general audiences, seeing more of Sink could move the needle and increase ticket sales, especially if she resembles Jean Grey.

One other constant in the second trailers for each Spider-Man movie has been that they reveal quite a few specific plot details and sometimes even spoil Peter's main character arc. For instance, the second Homecoming trailer essentially gave away that Peter would face self-esteem issues, particularly as Spider-Man and in feeling unworthy of being a hero.

Far From Home's second trailer doubled down on Peter struggling with the loss of Tony Stark and how it would greatly affect him throughout the movie. It also gave away that Peter would look to another mentor-like figure, who turned out to be Mysterio.

So, anyone who knew that Mysterio was actually an antagonist in Marvel lore already understood that a betrayal would take place in the film. Then, No Way Home's second trailer spoiled Peter going to Doctor Strange and asking him to cast a spell that would make the world forget who he was, ultimately opening the Multiverse and letting the villains in.

Fans shouldn't be surprised if the upcoming trailer for Brand New Day (see more photos from the film here) features specific plot details or even spoilers about Peter's character arc in the title.