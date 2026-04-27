Spider-Man Brand New Day: All 54 Photos Revealed from the Movie

Every image unveiled so far from Spider-Man: Brand New Day paints a picture of what's to come for Marvel's beloved web-slinger. Tom Holland returns for his fourth outing as Spider-Man when the film swings into theaters worldwide on July 31. With a few early promotional materials, spotted posters, and images pulled from the first trailer, fans have plenty to analyze, with Brand New Day trying to live up to the hype following 2021's No Way Home.

Marketing for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in full swing, and it's only picking up steam. Just weeks after the first trailer dropped, fans are already hungry for more, with many eyeing CinemaCon next week in Las Vegas as the next potential release of new details. This would be fitting given that last year's CinemaCon was where the Brand New Day subtitle was first unveiled to the world.

What's already out there is plenty to get excited about, with the earliest batch of images spotlighting the film's stacked cast, including Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and more.

Beyond the stars, there are a lot of scenes, some that can be placed already in chronological order, which have begun to stitch together the greater story of Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Images & What They Reveal About Marvel's 2026 Film

Official Brand New Day Illustrated Characters

Marvel

Before a single frame of footage had been released, a comic-inspired banner image from a Brazilian merchandise store gave fans their earliest real glimpse at Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Marvel

The illustrated piece put Spider-Man and the Hulk front and center, two characters whose Marvel legacy stretches back decades.

Marvel

More importantly, it confirmed that Michael Mando's character design as Scorpion, leveling up in Brand New Day, but missing the comic book-accurate helmet.

Marvel

Rounding out the image were lesser-known villains Tarantula and Boomerang, who appear set to fill secondary (maybe her tertiary) roles in the film rather than serve as main villains.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Posters

Sony Pictures

During its CinemaCon presentation on April 13, Sony Pictures debuted the first two theatrical posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (in addition to the film's funny yet emotional first clip). The first poster shows a close-up of Spidey's mask, with Zendaya's MJ looking somewhat worried in a reflection of the front-facing lens, with New York City's skyline seen in the reflection of both lenses as well as in the background behind Spidey.

Sony Pictures

The Hand, a villainous red-costumed ninja group making their long-awaited MCU return after having a major role in multiple Marvel Television-produced Netflix series (most notably in Daredevil), gets the spotlight in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's second poster, attacking Spider-Man in a shot inspired by an actual scene in the movie (see below).

Tom Holland's New MCU Spider-Man Suit

Sony Pictures

The first trailer wasted no time showing off Spider-Man's vibrant, classic new suit, and fans have been picking it apart frame by frame ever since.

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An early shot of Peter with his mask pulled back, watching a video of Ned and MJ beginning their lives at MIT, gives a close look at his new oversized silver web-shooters.

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A nose-dive sequence shows the suit in full, complete with the expressive, optically shifting eyes that have defined the MCU's take on the character since the Stark era.

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Harkening back to Iron Man and others, one small glimpse shows Peter's eye inside the Spider-Man mask, something that's never been done before.

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He's also spotted standing on a street just before being struck by the Punisher's vehicle.

Sony Pictures

Then, in another moment, he's fully suited while apparently being scanned, possibly as Ruffalo's Bruce Banner attempts to study his mutating DNA.

Sony Pictures

There's also a great shot that shows off how real the new suit is, with practically no CGI used as Spider-Man holds his head in distress.

Lonely Cafe Scene

Sony Pictures

One of the quieter but more emotionally loaded moments teased so far comes from what appears to be a small cafe or corner store, where Peter is caught with a small, bittersweet smile on his face.

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The reason becomes clear when you spot who's across from him, Ned, his closest friend from his past life.

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Thanks to Doctor Strange's memory-erasing spell, Ned has no idea who Peter is, making this brief moment one of the most heartbreaking moments for long-time Spider-Man fans.

The Punisher Joins Spider-Man's New Day

Sony Pictures

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is officially making the leap from the streets of Daredevil: Born Again to the MCU's big screen.

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The film arrives just months after Bernthal's standalone Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill, bridging the gap between street-level streaming and one of 2026's biggest movies.

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From what the trailer shows, Spider-Man and the Punisher already know each other, and Peter seems to be actively trying to keep Frank out of the conflict, maybe to prevent anyone from getting shot and killed.

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This moment sets up an exciting dynamic for comic book fans between two very different heroes.

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In fact, it even shows Spider-Man censoring Frank from swearing, as Brand New Day is not a place to drop F-bombs for the small children in the audience.

Tank Battle Sequence

Sony Pictures

The tank sequence is a high-octane highlight that begins with Peter chasing a rogue militarized DODC vehicle through the city while clashing with the Punisher’s armored battle van.

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After the tank eventually crashes into a construction site, Spider-Man, prying off the heavy top lid, reveals an older woman, who was seemingly at the controls of the vehicle.

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The encounter quickly turns eerie when a psychic entity is seen "mind-jumping" out of the woman, leaping to possess the surrounding DODC officers one by one.

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This is one of the most telling moments of the trailer, teasing a form of mind control that will be important to the film's plot.

Man-Spider Evolution

Sony Pictures

Scattered throughout the trailer are some of the most intriguing images in Brand New Day so far, all pointing toward a major biological transformation for Peter.

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In another shot, he's fallen outside his apartment window, his body covered in what appears to be organic webbing, something entirely new for Holland's version of the character.

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Perhaps most striking is a brief flash of Peter with fully blackened eyes, hinting at a Man-Spider mutation arc.

Sony Pictures

All signs point to Peter eventually developing the ability to produce organic webs naturally, leaving his mechanical web-shooters behind.

Sadie Sink's Mystery MCU Character

Sony Pictures

The teaser includes a mysterious individual in a hoodie standing with their hands raised as if surrendering to authorities.

Another brief sequence depicts this same figure confined inside a high-tech holding room that suggests a high-security containment environment, likely from the DODC.

Sony Pictures

While the footage carefully avoids showing a face, the assumption among fans is that these shots a of Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

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While nothing has yet to be confirmed, nearly every fan and insider believes she's playing the X-Men hero, Jena Grey.

Bruce Banner and Peter Parker

Sony Pictures

Ruffalo's Bruce Banner makes his Spider-Man movie debut in Brand New Day, and he is now a professor at Empire State University.

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Peter, his student, is shown seeking him out with a scientific question tied to the mutation storyline. Banner is keeping the Hulk at bay thanks to an inhibitor device on his wrist, keeping him firmly in human form throughout the interaction.

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Adding another layer to the scene is the fact that Bruce, like everyone else in Peter's world, has no memory of who he is.

Aunt May's Grave

Sony Pictures

An emotionally resonant moment in the trailer shows Peter visiting the grave of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), who died at the hands of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) in No Way Home.

It's not the first time fans have seen Peter pay his respects; one of that film's final scenes featured a similar visit, suggesting this has become a ritual for him in these years since losing everyone.

Spider-Man vs. Scorpion

Sony Pictures

Nine years after Mac Gargan first appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming with the promise of something more, Michael Mando is finally suiting up as the Scorpion.

Sony Pictures

In one particularly striking moment, his long green mechanical tail makes direct contact with Spider-Man, teeing up an epic fight sequence.

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It's the kind of payoff long-time MCU fans have been anticipating, and the footage already hints at a hard-hitting battle between the two.

Key to the City

Sony Pictures

Brand New Day also features Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Riviera, reprising her Daredevil: Born Again role to hand Spider-Man the Key to the City.

Fighting The Hand

Sony Pictures

The Hand, the deadly ninja organization previously seen in Netflix's Daredevil, is now stepping into the world of Brand New Day.

Sony Pictures

In what many believe to be a doctored image, Spider-Man is seen leaping towards The Hand, but there's a chance another character will be added by the final cut of the movie.

A maskless Spider-Man is shown catching one of the swords mid-swing using his webbing, right before shattering it in half.

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It's a short but striking sequence that raises more questions than it answers.

Ned and MJ's Party Scene

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Peter is shown mingling with Ned and MJ at a party, as their new neighbor, navigating a new friendship dynamic that used to be a source of his joy.

MJ and Ned clearly have entirely new, college lives, now hosting a party full of alcoholic beverages.

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They've come a long way from the Midtown School of Science and Technology academic decathlon team.

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MJ is also shown with a new boyfriend, who might be one of Marvel's most hated characters. Audience members of CinemaCon 2026 learned that Peter leaves the party when he sees MJ kissing her new man.

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Without outright confirming it, this seems like the first time Peter has interacted with his former best friends since No Way Home.

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Watching Peter smile through conversations with his two closest former friends, who have no idea who he truly is, will certainly be the emotional core of Peter's evolving story.

MJ and Spider-Man on the Roof

Sony Pictures

In a solo shot, fans caught a long-awaited moment: Spider-Man and MJ speaking on a rooftop. The context is missing, like whether or not Peter just saved her, but this will certainly be a major emotional scene in the film.

Even Spider-Man Does Laundry

Sony Pictures

Arguably, the most humanizing moment of the trailer is a bruised Peter leaning up against his small washing machine, as his Spider-Man mask is clearly being cycled inside.

Aura Farming Montage

Sony Pictures

A handful of slow-motion shots in the trailer have made many believe that Brand New Day will open with a montage catching audiences up on how Peter has been spending his time since No Way Home.

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The sequence shows Spider-Man fully in his element, saving civilians, swinging through the city, and taking on threats like Boomerang and Tarantula.

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The crowd-pleasing stretch of footage that reestablishes Peter as a Spider-Man on top of his physical game, having put his personal life on the back burner in recent years.