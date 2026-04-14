First 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Clip Reveals Peter Parker & MJ's Reunion (CinemaCon 2026 Footage Description)

Sony Pictures finally shared new footage of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but only for CinemaCon attendees. The Spider-Man studio launched CinemaCon with the first major studio presentation on Monday, April 13, and, as one would expect, Brand New Day had a major presence, including exclusive footage. Sadly, as CinemaCon is exclusively attended by exhibitors, press, and industry bigwigs, the emotional clip won't be shared online, leaving fans with just a description.

The lucky attendees of Sony's presentation at CinemaCon 2026 were shown an exclusive clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day that offers a peek into the emotional fallout that Tom Holland's Peter Parker is facing after No Way Home.

The clip begins, as seen in the trailer, with Peter sitting in his local bodega, possibly scribbling away at his much-edited, heartbreaking message to M.J.

However, Peter is startled to see his old friend, Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, who, of course, doesn't remember him, thanks to Doctor Strange's spell, and thus pays no attention to his old bestie, simply walking in to buy beer and a keg.

Sony Pictures

Peter decides to follow Ned to the busy college party, complete with red drink cups, decorative lights, and "Loser" by Tame Impala fittingly playing in the background.

As Peter explores the apartment, Ned enters to explain his board of Spider-Man-related notes and images, explaining that the wall-crawler "saved [him and his] friends' lives in high school" and has been searching for him in the hopes of thanking him face to face for his heroism:

"Oh, so I see you've stumbled across my board. I'm not one of those weirdos, I swear. He actually saved me and my friends' lives in high school. Ever since, I've been trying to figure out who he is. Not to unmask him to the world or anything, just to, you know, hopefully thank him face to face."

Ned reveals that he created an app called Spidey Tracker that Peter already knows of, and is surprised to learn that his old friend created it, complete with a chatroom.

So far in his investigation, Ned has concluded that Spider-Man is "definitely from Queens" and has even, wrongly, narrowed it down to two unexpected suspects: Tony Revolori's Flash Thompson and Martin Starr's Mr. Roger Harrington.

Sony Pictures

Enter... Zendaya's M.J. Her arrival kickstarts the "friendly neighbor" scene that famously capped off the officially-released trailer, where Peter hands her flowers that he brought to the party as a "housewarming gift."

She dubbed it "kind of cool" that there are "like 50 people in [their] apartment" and, "statistically speaking, at least two of them are sociopaths."

After Ned and M.J. introduce themselves, Peter does so with a fake name, starting off by saying "May," in tribute to Marisa Tomei's Aunt May, before correcting himself to "Maynard." When Ned is confused that M.J., like him, doesn't know their party guest, he introduces himself as a "neighbor from across the hall."

Sony Pictures

It seems M.J. was fresh off a job interview where she was successfully offered the job, but turned it down as she doesn't want to work for a "soulless corporation."

Having relocated to the kitchen, M.J. shares her belief that she is "supposed to be waiting for something great," at which point her boyfriend, played by Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi, enters the room to declare that "the wait is over."

It may be all sunshine and rainbows for M.J. and her new boyfriend (who may be a universally hated comic character), but it isn't for Peter, who enters the room to see them kissing, leading him to exit the party heartbroken.

Sony Pictures

Concluding the CinemaCon sneak peek, Sony showed a montage of Brand New Day footage, much of which comes from the trailer, with no new shots of the villains, including Sadie Sink's character, and lots of swinging footage. The Brand New Day montage is complete with the same monologue from an unknown character (widely speculated to be the voice of Keith David), who states:

"Spiders have three life cycles. When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats. And to those who make it through, it amounts to a kind of... Rebirth."

There was at least one new scene of Spider-Man quipping to Damage Control officers while taking a moment to stretch: "I'm not in high school anymore." If the rumors are to be believed, these Damage Control officers may be under the influence of mind control and preparing to conduct a deadly prison break.

As Brand New Day edges closer to its July 31 release date, Sony Pictures has also released two new teaser posters. The first feels rather reminiscent of the Tobey Maguire trilogy posters, with an up-close shot of Spider-Man's mask against a New York backdrop, and Zendaya's M.J. glimpsed in his eye.

Sony Pictures

Interestingly, the second teaser poster sees Tom Holland's Spider-Man jumping down onto sword-wielding ninjas and members of the Hand from Netflix's Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. The group's presence on the poster paints the picture that their role is far more important than once thought.

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures CEO Tim Rothman declared Brand New Day "as big as anything we have ever made," even though it "feels like nothing we have ever made." The executive gave particular praise to the movie's "superb" director Destin Daniel Cretton, promising that he "did an incredible job."

Rothman also hyped up the "finest" performance yet from Tom Holland, who was absent from the stage but had a video message for attendees. In his message, the Spider-Man star drew attention to the "big, fun, and cool" action in the trailer, much of which was achieved practically in "new ways." Beyond the action, Holland promised that Brand New Day is "the most emotional Spider-Man movie we have ever made, and, in some ways, the most grown-up."

Read about all the Spider-Man news (and more) from Sony's CinemaCon event.