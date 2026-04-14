Sony CinemaCon 2026 Panel: Live Blog (In Progress)

Sony Pictures has plenty of exciting developments in store for its panel at CinemaCon 2026. CinemaCon is the world's largest gathering of the movie theater industry, where theater owners and studios unite to showcase major movies coming to theaters. Taking place at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, this conference is expected to deliver announcements for some of the most high-profile movies coming out in 2026.

Sony Pictures' panel at CinemaCon 2026 is set to run from 9:30 - 11:30 p.m. ET (6:30 -8:30 p.m. PT) on Monday, April 13. The studio has a strong presence on the CinemaCon floor, and its presentation is expected to highlight some of the year's biggest movies (including the next MCU movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

Bouncing off of the recent success of Nintendo's Super Mario Galaxy movie, Sony could come to CinemaCon with the first look at their own Nintendo movie based on The Legend of Zelda franchise.

Sony Pictures

Some other notable movies to expect from Sony are Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie, the final installment in Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji franchise (Jumanji 3) and the sequel to the Social Network, the Social Reckoning.

Courtesy of @FilmUpdates on X, a new image reveals a paneled poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring one of the movie's most memorable scenes from its first trailer. Tom Holland's Spider-Man swings through the air above Boomerang, one of about half a dozen antagonists appearing in the movie.

@FilmUpdates

Additionally, Spider-Verse writer Phil Lord teased that there may be an update on next year's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the final film in the Spider-Verse franchise. After a fan on X asked Sony for any new information about the movie, Lord responded with the "eyes" emoji, hinting that Sony plans to discuss this trilogy during its presentation.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!