Sony Confirms Date For Upcoming Spider-Man Movies' Expected Announcement Event At 2026 CinemaCon

A few major Spider-Man movie announcements are reportedly in store for Sony Pictures during CinemaCon on April 13. 2026 is a massive year for the web-slinger, who still stands as one of the most important superheroes in all of cinema and comic books. Looking ahead, this may be the biggest year yet for multiple versions of this iconic hero, with multiple studios involved.

Sony Pictures is confirmed to host a panel at CinemaCon 2026, which will take place on Monday, April 13. This panel is expected to reveal a great deal of new information on multiple projects deep into development, including 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and 2027's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures, CinemaCon

This panel is expected to include privately-released new footage and reveals for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which marks the latest collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios. Sony just released the movie's first official trailer on March 18, which became the most-viewed trailer ever in its first day (718.6 million views) and the first trailer to cross 1 billion views in four days.

This panel is also expected to bring similar new information for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will finally be released in June 2027. While fans have only seen a few pieces of concept art from this movie, this panel could expand on story details after new information about the plot was released in February 2026.

Sony Pictures

There may also be news announced on any upcoming Spider-Verse spin-offs, which have not been confirmed yet. The studio is not expected to share any new details on Nicolas Cage's upcoming Spider-Noir series, as it is a streaming series rather than a movie (CinemaCon has a focus on movies). This is also a co-collaboration between Sony Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios.

Looking at last year (2025), Sony Pictures officially confirmed the title of the MCU's fourth Spider-Man movie to be Brand New Day, with Tom Holland spearheading the announcement. He teamed up with director Destin Daniel Cretton to tease a "fresh start" for Peter Parker in this movie, which will mark the first time any live-action Spider-Man franchise has gotten four movies.

In 2023, Sony delivered a massive sneak peek at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, showing the first 14 minutes of the movie to attendees. The panel also included voice actors Shamiek Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), and Issa Rae (Jessica Drew), who came on stage to promote and tease the movie alongside co-director Kemp Powers.

Additionally, the Marvel portion of Sony's panel concluded with Sony Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch showing the first teaser for Kraven the Hunter. This film became one of the worst flops in Marvel history, only grossing $62 million at the global box office.

2022 was an exciting year for Sony, as the studio had writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller discuss the second Spider-Verse movie and reveal the third film's title (Beyond the Spider-Verse). The presentation also included the first 15 minutes of footage from the sequel, which was not yet complete. Before that, Sony also announced that rapper Bad Bunny was in line to star in a new Marvel movie, El Muerto, though the film is now off Sony's release schedule and presumed canceled or delayed indefinitely.

In 2021, CinemaCon took place later in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sony took the time to show off the first full trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was then released to the public and broke view count records. The presentation also included information and footage from Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius.

Interestingly, Sony's 2018 presentation (the last before the pandemic) did not include anything for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released later that year. The presentation also included material on Tom Hardy's first Venom movie, which was the first (and eventually highest-grossing) movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

2017 was a big year for Sony, as the studio showed off a clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming featuring Michael Keaton's Vulture. Sony CEO Tom Rothman came on stage with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to celebrate the movie, praising Tom Holland's work in 2016's Captain America: Civil War before it led to him getting his own solo movie in the MCU.

2016 was a light year for Sony at CinemaCon on the Marvel front, although it was less than a month before Holland's MCU debut in Civil War. Here, the studio shared plans for a yet-to-be-named animated movie coming in December 2018, which eventually became Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man up for a Big Year in 2026

Sony Pictures

While the jury is still out on whether any version of Spider-Man will show up in Avengers: Doomsday, the character has no shortage of thrilling stories in 2026.

Brand New Day is already building massive hype after its first trailer, setting up an adventure in which the world is still unaware of Peter Parker's existence after Doctor Strange's spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Setting him up for a wild evolution into having organic web-shooting, this movie could change the game for the web-slinger in the MCU, especially with so many terrifying new villains in play.

Additionally, Nicolas Cage is set to take the streaming world by storm with his live-action adaptation of Ben Reilly/Spider-Noir in Amazon Prime Video and MGM+'s Spider-Noir series. Set in the 1930s, Cage will interact with some of Spider-Man's most iconic supporting characters (including Black Cat and Sandman) while struggling with his place as his world's only superhero.

Even with so many questions surrounding this character, the wall-crawler will unquestionably be one of the most notable heroes in media over the next few years, with multiple franchises putting him in the spotlight.