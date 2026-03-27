Marvel Studios Confirms the MCU's #1 Most Important Superhero

It has been confirmed who Marvel Studios considers the most important MCU character, and the top choice is a beloved icon from the Infinity Saga. The Marvel Cinematic Universe began with the debut of Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man, and its surprise success led to the birth of a shared universe filled with compelling Marvel characters and a series of crossover events, such as 2012's The Avengers. Stark has been present in most of these projects, playing major roles in the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and sacrificing himself in Avengers: Endgame.

As part of the upcoming launch of Disney Adventure's newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, Disney announced Robert Downey Jr. as the "godparent" for the Disney Adventure ahead of the vessel's maiden voyage in Singapore in April. Alongside the announcement, it was also confirmed that Tony Stark/Iron Man was the "cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," indicating that Disney and Marvel Studios consider him to be the franchise's most important character:

"Downey’s portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man was the cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the highest-grossing film franchise of all time."

Marvel Studios

Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences, and the incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company, said that they are honored to bring Downey Jr. to the fold because he played a crucial role in guiding audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories:

"Our new ship continues Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of bringing great stories to life at sea, and we are honored that Robert Downey Jr., who has guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories, is the official godparent for the Disney Adventure."

Downey also offered his thoughts about becoming the godparent for the Disney Adventure, pointing out that he'll do his "darndest" and that it is an honor:

"It’s impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure, and to be its godparent is an honor. As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed … I’ll do my darndest."

It isn't surprising that Iron Man is the most important MCU character, considering that he started the entire shared universe and became the beloved charismatic anchor of the franchise. Stark also served as the emotional heart of the Infinity Saga, transitioning from a selfish weapons dealer to an ultimate hero who sacrificed everything for the fate of the universe. Downey was an integral part of that, with him being a reliable way for Marvel Studios to bring the general public to its movies time and time again.

While the actor's time as Iron Man came to an end in Endgame, Downey is set to return to the MCU to play a brand-new character in the form of Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Next Top 9 Most Important MCU Characters

Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is perhaps one of the most important characters in the MCU. He serves as the moral foundation of the franchise and the Avengers' true leader during the Infinity Saga. Aside from his uncompromising moral compass, Steve's old-school decency makes him a likable character to both the audience and his fellow heroes.

Steve is the first documented Avenger in the MCU, and his role at the forefront of the battle against Thanos further solidifies his crucial role in the grand scheme of things. Moreover, Steve's return in Avengers: Doomsday suggests that his comeback serves as a bridge between the Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga, adding to his legacy even though the MCU's anchor (Iron Man) already said goodbye.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Thor's journey in the MCU is one of the most compelling arcs, as he navigates growth, loss, and redemption across his appearances in both the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas.

Aside from opening the door to the MCU's cosmic side through Asgard and the Nine Realms, Thor's portrayal as one of the powerful Avengers led to memorable action scenes that are still talked about by fans today, primarily in Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor is one of the few original Avengers still active in the post-Infinity Saga era, underscoring his importance to the MCU.

Hulk

Marvel Studios

Another original Avenger active in the Multiverse Saga is Bruce Banner (Hulk), who is considered by many to be a key pillar of the MCU for being the team's secret weapon early on, as established during the Chitauri invasion in The Avengers.

Moreover, Hulk is considered an important part of the franchise as his arc of duality is a standout storytelling tool, especially after the MCU showcased his transformation from a reluctant hero into a man who found the right balance between his two personas.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios

Natasha Romanoff is a key part of the MCU because she represents humanity amid the chaos of cosmic-scale invasions. She also serves as one of the emotional cores of Earth's Mightiest Heroes alongside Steve Rogers following their defeat in Infinity War.

As one of the MCU's most resilient characters, Romanoff's presence provides stability, and her ability to rise above trauma despite her flaws makes her a relatable hero in a field of gods and super soldiers.

T'Challa

Marvel Studios

T'Challa's introduction as Black Panther and the eventual king of Wakanda paved the way for groundbreaking representation in the MCU, setting the stage for him to become one of the key anchors of the franchise.

Following his debut in Captain America: Civil War, 2017's Black Panther fleshed out the character and positioned T'Challa as a figure of excellence, inspiring the Black community worldwide.

Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is considered the "everyman" of the MCU; he is just a regular adult dealing with real problems while being a hero in the larger universe. His duality makes him a relatable and compelling Marvel character, which is why he is regarded as an important MCU hero.

Thanos

Marvel Studios

While Thanos serves as the big bad of the Infinity Saga, he is still considered an important character in the MCU because his arrival brought the heroes together in Infinity War and Endgame.

Thanos raised the stakes for the heroes at the time of his debut, and what he did with his snap forever changed the franchise.

Loki

Marvel Television

While Loki started out as a complex villain in Phase 1 of the Infinity Saga that brought the Avengers together, his redemption journey in the MCU is perhaps one of the most compelling arcs in the franchise. He transitioned from a chaotic anti-hero to the God of Stories, overseeing the Multiverse at the end of Loki Season 2.

Many consider Loki to be the most layered character in the MCU due to his eventful journey, and his status as a major Multiversal figure makes him a perennial target for Doctor Doom. Without Loki, the Multiverse is no more because he is literally the one holding everything together.

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel is considered a key character in the MCU because she is positioned as one of the strongest female heroes. As a heavy hitter, Captain Marvel can turn the tide against any battle, as evidenced during her part in Endgame’s final battle. Captain Marvel is also seen by fans as the MCU’s flagship female powerhouse, making her an essential part of any saga.