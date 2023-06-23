Disney just shared its official rankings for all of the Incredible Hulk's best fight scenes throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Still a part of the MCU after an incredible 15-year run on the big screen, Marvel's angry green Avenger remains one of the franchise's strongest fighters while serving as an important tie to Marvel Studios' earliest days in Phase 1.

And with an impressive eight appearances since first debuting in this story in 2008, Marvel fans have plenty of moments to look back to that feature the Hulk smashing through anything and anybody in his way.

Ranking The Hulk's Best MCU Fights

Disney's official D23 Fan Club website shared their ranking of the top five fights in the MCU that feature the Incredible Hulk, which will be detailed below from bottom to top.

5.) The Incredible Hulk - The Hulk vs. Abomination

Marvel Studios

The climactic battle in Edward Norton's MCU solo movie, The Incredible Hulk, gave the enormous green rage monster his first battle against somebody literally his own size - Tim Roth's Abomination.

After Emil Blonsky's transformation with Bruce Banner's blood, the two duked it out all over Harlem, destroying much of the city in the process before the Hulk stopped himself from taking the Abomination's head off of his shoulders.

4.) The Avengers - The Hulk vs. Loki

Marvel Studios

At the very end of the Battle of New York in The Avengers, Mark Ruffalo's take on the big green Avenger vaulted up to the penthouse of Stark Tower to take his shot at the movie's villain - Loki, the God of Mischief.

While this is more of a one-sided beatdown rather than a battle, it gave MCU fans one of the most iconic moments in history as the Hulk called Loki a "puny god," leaving Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian completely immobile and in immense pain.

3.) Avengers: Infinity War - The Hulk vs. Thanos

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War delivered the one Hulk fight on this list that could truly be qualified as a loss for Bruce Banner as he kicked off the movie going toe-to-toe with Thanos, the big bad of the entire Infinity Saga.

Even though Thanos already had possession of the Power Stone, the Mad Titan didn't use it for a second as he showed off his combat skills, leaving the Hulk beaten and battered before Heimdall helped the Avenger escape to Earth.

2.) Avengers: Age of Ultron - The Hulk vs. Hulkbuster

Marvel Studios

Nearly halfway into 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Hulk was forced into a Scarlet Witch-induced rage that led to Tony Stark busting out his Hulkbuster Iron Man armor for the first time to subdue Bruce Banner in South Africa.

Destroying a great deal of the city, which would lead to the motion to enact the Sokovia Accords, the Hulk and Tony's battle became a highlight of the Avengers sequel as the world "saw the Hulk... the real Hulk for the first time."

1.) Thor: Ragnarok - The Hulk vs. Thor

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios delivered arguably the Hulk's most intense fight to date in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, in which he was revealed to be the champion of Sakaar as he and Chris Hemsworth's Thor reunited for the first time in two years.

The Avengers teammates engaged in a hard-hitting gladiator match that ended with the Hulk knocking Thor out, filled with ties back to other classic MCU heroes and moments while Thor also showed off his incredible lightning powers.

All of the Hulk's appearances in the MCU are streaming on Disney+, with The Incredible Hulk having just arrived on the service on June 16.