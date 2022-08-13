MCU's Sokovia Accords Will Come Back Into Play In Phase 4 (Exclusive)

The next Disney+ series to hit the world will be She-Hulk. The nine-episode legal half-hour comedy will showcase Marvel Studios in whole new ways. Audiences will be in the thick of the justice system with Jennifer Walters as she serves as the head of a new department dedicated to tackling superheroes’ legal woes.

MCU fans most recently followed anything regarding legality in the MCU with the Sokovia Accords. Speaking of, when was the last time those came up?

Well, the important topic was last referenced in any meaningful way during Avengers: Infinity War, when Thunderbolt Ross, played by the late William Hurt, warned Steve Rogers and co. that they were still under arrest. Since then, that same group of people happened to have saved half of the universe; there’s got to be at least a little leeway in a post-blip world, right?

Well, what better place for the topic to come up again than with Tatiana Maslany’s upcoming show? Thankfully, it seems the series might actually provide a much-needed update in that arena.

So What About Those Sokovia Accords?

Speaking with The Direct's Pamela Gores, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series creator and head writer Jessica Gao confirmed that fans should expect to hear more about the Sokovia Accords very soon:

Gao firmly noted that “[the] show will answer the question of whatever happened to the Sokovia Accords:”

“Yeah. Well, this show will answer the question of whatever happened to the Sokovia Accords. It’ll happen later in the season, but you will get an answer to what actually happened to the Accords."

The infamous legal decree was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War and required all potential superheroes to be registered with the government, while only working on sanctioned assignments from them as well. Needless to say, there were plenty of disagreements on how best to handle all of that.

The Accords have not been mentioned in any of the previous Phase 4 projects aside from WandaVision and Black Widow, which took place immediately following Civil War. Shang-Chi didn’t run into any resistance to becoming a vigilante, the conflict at Westview seemed like a completely different situation, and Kate Bishop had no troubles putting her bow to good use—there were plenty of opportunities to fit in a line or two, but Marvel Studios opted not to.

Will She-Hulk Bring Objections to the Accords?

Seeing how Jen doesn’t seem to be getting much pushback as being the She-Hulk, the Sokovia Accords probably aren’t in the picture any longer. Had they been, it feels like the recent trailers would have focused on her troubles dealing with that road bump instead of having immediately revealed her new promotion.

Then there’s the fact that she’s literally leading a new division of law to tackle superhuman situations. The whole thing seems too leisurely for a world where the Sokovia Accords are alive and well.

When the show does get around to unveiling more information about the status quo’s fate, will it be a big focus of an episode or a casual throwaway line? They were such a big deal that it feels only right for the show to have at least one episode about a client dealing with something related to them.

Hopefully, fans will see it pop up in the series sooner rather than later, as it’s a piece of world-building that needs to be touched on again.

She-Hulk hits Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.