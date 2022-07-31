Shang-Chi Actor Teases His Major Role In MCU Phases 5 & 6

San Diego Comic-Con may be over, but according to Marvel Studios, the news cycle has just got started. Following the literal onslaught of Phase 4, 5, and 6 news from Kevin Feige at Hall H, the Marvel Studios President kept the ball rolling when he announced that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But due to the lack of news for Shang-Chi 2, fans were left to wonder about Shang-Chi's return and how he factors into the Multiverse Saga and beyond.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina was the second film in Phase 4 of the MCU and the first following the pandemic to be released in theaters only.

Despite the audience's lack of familiarity with the title character, the film was a huge box office success and was well received by fans and critics alike.

Even though Shang-Chi 2 wasn't part of Marvel's Phase 5 or 6 Comic-Con slate, both Disney+ Day and Marvel Studios' D23 panel are mere weeks away; and according to Shang-Chi's Simu Liu, he's expecting to "be busy" in the coming years.

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Comments on His Phase 5 Future

Marvel

During an interview at San Diego Comic-Con, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu teased his character's potential to appear in Phase 5 of the MCU by saying, "I'm going to be busy:"

"Did you guys see the Marvel presentation yesterday? I don't want to jump the gun or anything but I feel like there may be room for me in a couple of those, wouldn't you say? I was watching the presentation from Twitter and being like, 'I'm going to be busy. I'm going to busy the next few years.'"

As of now, Phase 5 of the MCU will span from early 2023 to mid-2024 and consist of seven Disney+ shows and six films. Currently, Shang-Chi 2 isn't one of those films.

Shang-Chi's Many MCU Connections

Since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has largely been regarded as the film that brought audiences back to theaters, there was never a doubt that Shang-Chi wouldn't have a presence moving forward.

While the fact that his sequel, as well as his sister Xialing's Disney+ spin-off, isn't part of Phase 5 is a bit surprising, that doesn't mean they won't have a presence in this upcoming slate of films and shows.

In fact, Shang-Chi might just be one of the most connective characters in the MCU right now. In addition to his ties to Ta-Lo, which is another dimension or realm, the Ten Rings may also be connected to Ms. Marvel's bangle.

Also, due to one of Shang-Chi's post-credits scenes, he and Katy have crossed paths with Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel, along with the Phase 4 cameo king and current Sorcerer Supreme, Wong.

This is particularly interesting given all three characters have roles in upcoming Marvel projects.

Lastly, Shang-Chi's hometown just happens to be San Francisco, which is where Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania is set.

At this point, Shang-Chi could show up just about anywhere. And now that the saga is about to meet its main villain in Kang, it's safe to say that neither Simu Liu or Shang-Chi will be waiting in the wings for long.