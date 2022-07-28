New She-Hulk Video Reveals Shang-Chi Post-Credits Scene Connection

Marvel's next streaming Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, looks to shake things up a bit. With a main hero who is 100% CGI most of the time and following a lighthearted, comedic tone, the upcoming MCU show seeks to be compelling and ambitious.

She-Hulk follows Jennifer Walters, cousin to Dr. Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. As the result of an accident, Jen ends up becoming a Hulk just like Bruce, although she's more akin to the intelligent version of the character audiences met in Avengers: Endgame rather than a raging brute.

Speaking of Endgame, fans will recall that right before the movie's climactic battle, it was Banner who snapped his fingers with the combined power of all six Infinity Stones and brought everyone who Thanos obliterated back into existence. This act of heroism left Bruce's right arm very badly burned and damaged, and he spends the closing minutes of the film wearing a sling.

When he shows up again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' mid-credits scene, although the burns and scarring are gone, his arm still looks to be healing in the sling. But will Bruce's injury carry over into his next appearance?

Banner's Arm Hasn't Healed in She-Hulk

In a new featurette for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law released by ETonline, scenes are shown that feature the car crash which leads to Jen Walters inadvertently taking in some of Bruce Banner's gamma-infused blood. In this sequence, Bruce's arm is still in the same sling he was wearing in Shang-Chi. Check out some stills below:

A look at Jen and Bruce after the car accident:

Marvel Studios

And here's the wrecked vehicle that the two were in:

Marvel Studios

A still from the mid-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shows Banner's injured right arm:

Marvel Studios

And finally, here is a comparison between the scenes in the two MCU projects:

Marvel Studios

The scene in question featuring Bruce's sling can be seen below, starting at the 0:16 mark:

Why Has Hulk's Arm Mended?

As can be clearly seen in other pieces of footage from She-Hulk, Banner's arm is fully, 100% healed and healthy. Logically, these scenes must be set later on, after Jen becomes She-Hulk.

The reason that Hulk was able to bounce back from such a horrific injury is due to the character's healing factor, which gives him the ability to completely regenerate from most harm. This is similar to the famous X-Men member Wolverine who, in the comic books, is noted for having an even more impressive healing ability than that of the Hulk's.

The real question brought on by this new look at She-Hulk is why Bruce didn't transform into the Hulk during the car crash. Throughout the MCU, every time Dr. Banner is gravely injured, he Hulks out, reversing his wounds and broken bones.

A possible explanation: In Endgame, it's established that Bruce and Hulk came to a sort of agreement and merged into one being with Hulk's strength, physique, and confidence alongside Banner's intelligence and compassion. Maybe it's this newfound simpatico between the two halves that prevents Hulk from emerging when Bruce and Jennifer are in the car crash?

Whatever the case may be, answers will be revealed when Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases its first episode on August 17 on Disney+.