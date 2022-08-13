She-Hulk Director Reveals Jessica Jones Crossover Hopes Amid Return Rumors

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fast approaching its release on Disney+, bringing a vast group of MCU regulars and newcomers together for a nine-episode legal romp. And on top of the characters that are already confirmed for inclusion, most prominently Benedict Wong's Wong and Charlie Cox's Daredevil, rumors have pointed to this show bringing another big name into the mix: Jessica Jones.

Following the arrival of both Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and the aforementioned Daredevil, fans already have hopes for Krysten Ritter's private investigator to be the next former Netfix hero introduced in the MCU. Rumors have even indicated that she's already set for a role alongside Charlie Cox in Summer 2023's Echo, but who's to say Ms. Jones couldn't show up before that time?

Ahead of the MCU's next Disney+ release, fans have also had their eyes on rumors teasing that Ritter could be in line for her next round of adventures alongside Tatiana Maslany's Hulk-sized lawyer. And thanks to a new interview with the show's director, Jones is on the radar for many at Marvel Studios.

She-Hulk Director Wants Jessica Jones Crossover

Marvel

During an interview with Tara Hitchcock, via YouTube, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro shared her hopes for an appearance by Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

When asked who she personally wanted to see in the show, she started by joking about getting Chris Hemsworth's Thor into the mix. While also teasing that there's already somebody in the show that fits well with what's there, Coiro also mentioned that she sees Jessica Jones as someone that "would be a good addition:"

"Well, put that out there! Let’s have Thor come visit She-Hulk! I think the person who I think most organically fits into the world is in the show. I actually think Jessica Jones would be a good addition."

She also spoke about pulling existing MCU characters into the show and bringing out their lighter side, praising the actors in She-Hulk for being so flexible with the show's unique tone:

"Every single existing MCU character who came into this show had to make the adjustment from being in things that are much more serious to being in something that is tonally more outrageous. And they’re all such wonderful actors and all so adept at adjusting, but it was definitely fun to watch that transition and fun to watch them go ‘Oh, it’s ok for me to do this?’ The biggest question they all ask me is ‘Am I going too far?’ And I would say ‘Absolutely not! Go further!"

Will Jessica Jones Show Up in She-Hulk?

Krysten Ritter's inclusion as Jessica Jones in She-Hulk has been a topic of discussion for months, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye took their own steps forward with Daredevil and Kingpin. Now, this mention of her only sparks up those rumors once again as the show inches closer to its debut, with Ritter's MCU return once again being teased.

Ritter has spoken a few times about being open to returning as Jessica Jones, although she hasn't let out anything that leads Marvel fans to believe that she's definitely going to play the role again. Even so, with more and more characters being in line for proper MCU introductions, She-Hulk could very well be the place for Ritter to have her own true MCU debut.

Theories have analyzed how Jessica Jones could make her return in She-Hulk, but with Coiro's most recent comments, fans will simply have to wait to see whether those rumors become a reality.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.