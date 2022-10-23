She-Hulk Easter Egg Teases Jessica Jones’ MCU Return

One of the biggest moves of the MCU over the last year has been the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as their iconic characters from Daredevil. As exciting as it is to have them back, however, many are hoping for even more. In this case, fans have been trying to wish Jessica Jones back onto the Marvel scene.

Much like Cox’s previous show, Krysten Ritter’s famous hero was also dumped when all the Marvel Entertainment shows shuddered. Now, with the likes of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk returning, it seems like the perfect time to re-hire everyone’s favorite private investigator.

There have been many rumors about where she might pop up, from an appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to a full-blown role in Daredevil: Born Again—it feels like audiences want to see Ritter as much as they did Cox.

While it’s not quite a new appearance, a fan discovered a fun Easter egg in Tatiana Maslany’s Disney+ series that at least seems to confirm Marvel Studios is thinking about Ritter’s Jessica Jones.

A Fun Jessica Jones Easter Egg

Thanks to TikTok user @4thelore, a recent Easter egg from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was discovered that seems to clearly hint toward Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones.

In a shot where Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters is looking at her phone contacts, the name Jessica can be clearly seen.

As the TikTok video points out, while the first thought one might have is how it could be any Jessica, it’s important to notice that the rest of the list is in alphabetical order. The only one not obeying those parameters is Jessica.

However, if one added Jones after that, it would match up with the rest of the names and its place in the sorting order. Maybe the last name was originally included but then cut out by Marvel Studios? Perhaps the character initially made an actual cameo, or Marvel didn’t want to concretely say the two knew each other just yet.

She-Hulk Episode 7

There had long been rumors of how Krysten Ritter would be reprising her role as Jessica Jones on She-Hulk. However, that clearly wasn't the case.

But where might the character pop up next? Well, for one, some whispers have indicated that Matt Murdock will be looking for her in the upcoming Echo series—though the why remains unknown.

It was also rumored that she would play a key role in Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again. However, more recent rumors claim her role was swapped with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher due to scheduling issues. Though, that doesn’t mean Ritter couldn’t still show her face at some point.

When Might Jessica Jones Have Another Case

Given how Krysten Ritter’s portrayal of Jessica Jones is nearly as revered as Cox’s Daredevil, it’s only a matter of time before she does make her return to the MCU. Given all of these rumors over the past year, it certainly seems that she’s at least a part of various conversations.

On top of Jones, fans should also be confident in Jon Bernthal’s return as the Punisher. Those two, and Murdock, were easily the most revered of the Netflix crew; D’Onofrio’s Kingpin included, of course.

But what about other Netflix players? Well, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage isn’t out of the question, but still in the air. While his character doesn’t reach the same popularity heights as the others, it’s still high enough to potentially lead to a comeback.

As for Finn Jones' Iron Fist, despite the actor wanting another chance, the odds don’t look too great. Not only was his take on the character not well received, but it’s previously been alluded to by someone on the former series that the star didn’t want to work out or practice his fight choreography.

Jessica Jones, alongside all the other Netflix series, is now streaming on Disney+, as well as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.