Marvel's Iron Fist: Finn Jones Wants MCU Redemption Following Poor Reviews

In less than a year, Marvel Studios has brought back Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Anson Mount's Black Bolt, and, now, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

The question, of course, is who's next?

Even though the MCU has brought a number of Marvel characters from Netflix and the Fox-Verse back to life, there are several whose fate is still unknown.

Among them is Finn Jones' Iron Fist whose own Netflix series never received much love from fans or critics.

But despite Iron Fist's poor reception, Jones isn't looking to separate himself from the role. If anything, he would love the chance to play Danny Rand in the MCU and potentially as part of a superhero team from the comics.

Iron Fist's Finn Jones Wants to Join the MCU

Marvel

In an interview with ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt, Finn Jones confessed that he "would love to continue playing" Iron Fist within the MCU and even has a few thoughts on how that could happen:

“I would love to continue playing that character. I think there’s a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series."

In the comics, Heroes for Hire was a superhero version of a private security and investigation firm, which was originally led by Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Through the years, Heroes for Hire included characters such as Moon Knight, Human Torch, and Hercules.

Not only did Jones say that Heroes For Hire would be a "fun way to reintroduce" his character of Danny Rand and Mike Colter's Luke Cage, but he personally wants to make "the best possible Iron Fist there could be:"

"I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters. I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke. I think it’s a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I’d love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be.”

Could Heroes for Hire Be a Disney+ Series?

Given what Marvel Studios has already done in reviving former characters and bringing them into the MCU, it certainly seems like anything is possible.

The fact that Finn Jones isn't just open to the possibility but would like to return is certainly intriguing, and could already be in the works.

But what is equally intriguing is his pitch for Heroes for Hire.

The MCU has already touched on the question of how heroes support themselves, particularly in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Having a group of heroes use their skills as a means to financial security wouldn't just further explore this preexisting narrative, but also be a generally fascinating concept for a Disney+ series.

Whether this type of story, as well as Finn Jones' Iron Fist with Mike Colter's Luke Cage, will ever be a reality within the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains to be seen.

However, rumors that Krysten Ritter may be coming to the MCU suggest that Daredevil and Kingpin may only be the beginning of what Marvel Studios has planned for those Netflix Marvel heroes.

Perhaps Finn Jones will actually get the chance to "make the best Iron Fist there could be" after all?