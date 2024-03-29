Marvel's Iron Fist Actor Shares Cryptic Post Amid MCU Return Speculation

A recent social media post by Iron Fist star Finn Jones has fuelled further speculation the actor could be making a return as the Marvel character.

Jones first played martial arts master Danny Rand in Netflix's Iron Fist, which ran for two seasons from 2017 - 2018. He also starred in the crossover series The Defenders and made a cameo appearance in Season 2 of Luke Cage.

Iron Fist suffered poor reviews upon release and even Jones admitted it "didn't live up to expectations". However, with the Defenders Saga now officially under the Disney+ umbrella, rumors are rife that the Netflix Marvel stars could make a return in the MCU.

Iron Fist Actor Hints at Possible Return

Finn Jones' recent Instagram story has an Iron Fist easter egg that could potentially point to a future for the Netflix hero.

The picture shows the content of Jones' travel bag, which includes an Iron Fist comic book placed prominently on top. The specific comic is Power Man and Iron Fist #125, which also happens to be the final issue in the series. (Note: Power Man is the alter ego of Luke Cage.)

Finn Jones/Instagram

Jones could, of course just be a fan of the Marvel hero and is reading the comic for his own leisure, but the post comes at a time when rumors are heating up about his character's return.

Could Finn Jones Return as Iron Fist?

When Netflix's Marvel series were cancelled back in 2019 it was thought to be the end of the road for the Defenders. Until Kevin Feige surprised everyone by announcing Daredevil: Born Again, a series that has allowed Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU.

While a future for the other Netflix Marvel stars hasn't been announced, Finn Jones has made it clear that he would "of course" be eager to return as Danny Rand. He isn't the only Marvel actor who has said this either, with Jessica Jones star Kristen Ritter also sharing her enthusiasm to return should the opportunity arise.

As reported by Comic Book Resources, earlier this month rumors circulated that the plot of the Shang-Chi sequel will involve Danny Rand, but that this version of the character would be the same one that is being introduced in the Eyes of Wakanda animated series.

It's unknown right now whether Marvel will bring Jones back for that series, and therefore Shang-Chi 2, or if the studio will cast a new actor. However, this recent post could be the actor dropping a subtle hint that he's ready to return.

