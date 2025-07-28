Marvel Studios Reveals First Look At MCU’s 4th Iron Fist

The first look at Marvel Studios' fourth Iron Fist was officially released in a new trailer for Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda. The MCU took its first dive into K'un-Lun and Iron Fist on Netflix when Game of Thrones star Finn Jones led the way in two controversial seasons. Additionally, Iron Fist, aka Danny Rand, played a starring role in The Defenders, where he teamed up with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage against The Hand.

After Marvel Studios officially canonized "The Defenders Saga" into the MCU and brought back Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and soon-to-be Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, fans became more eager to see Iron Fist return, either in Daredevil: Born Again or another Netflix project. While the jury is still out on what the future holds for Jones' Danny Rand, the studio confirmed last year that an Iron Fist will appear in the 2025 Disney+ animated series, Eyes of Wakanda.

Just days before Eyes of Wakanda starts streaming on Disney+, Marvel Studios released the official trailer for the Disney+ series, which included the first look at the MCU's latest Iron Fist, who will feature in one of the four episodes. This marks the fourth to appear under Marvel Studios and the first to feature in the main MCU timeline since Netflix's Iron Fist ended in September 2018.

This new Iron Fist is expected to encounter Wakandan warriors at some point in distant history and will be a female version played by voice actor Jona Xiao.

The as-yet-unnamed female Iron Fist will be the fourth to carry the legacy mantle under Marvel Studios after Finn Jones' Danny Rand and Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing from Netflix, and Kwai Jun-Fan from What If...?'s Wild West episode.

Marvel Studios further hyped up Iron Fist's long-awaited return with a new Eyes of Wakanda character poster highlighting the iconic yellow mask.

The new trailer for Eyes of Wakanda can be watched below:

