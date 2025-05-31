MCU: Iron Fist Confirmed to Return Before Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Iron Fist is officially coming back to the MCU on Disney+ this year as speculation mounts of his return in Daredevil: Born Again. Finn Jones' Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, was one of many superheroes who were formally canonized into the MCU last year ahead of Daredevil: Born Again. With Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones confirmed for next year's Season 2, speculation is running rampant that Jones' Iron Fist and Mike Colter's Luke Cage may be next up.

A report from Entertainment Weekly confirmed (as was previously teased at D23) that Iron Fist will return this year in Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda. While an Iron Fist was seemingly teased in What If...? Season 3, this will be the hero's first full appearance since Netflix's Iron Fist Season 2 in 2018.

At D23 2024, the Eyes of Wakanda team teased that the series will feature more heroes from "secret cities," including one with a "glowing fist" (via ComicBook).

This won't be the first appearance of a glowing-fisted martial artist under Marvel Studios as What If...? Season 3 introduced Kwai Jun-Lan as a young Iron Fist. The Wild West episode hinted at his Iron Fist identity as Kate Bishop declared he has "some iron fists on him" and that Shang-Chi "might have some competition."

Marvel Television

Eyes of Wakanda will bring the Black Panther mythos to Disney+ for a four-episode animated series from franchise director Ryan Coogler, which is set to premiere in just a few months on August 6.

It's unclear which Iron Fist will feature in Eyes of Wakanda and who will play them, but confirmed cast members include Cress Williams, Winnie Harlow, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, and more.

Is Iron Fist Coming Back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel

Danny Rand may be an Iron Fist, but he is certainly far from the only Iron Fist, with the mantle dating back to ancient times and Earth's pre-history. As Eyes of Wakanda will explore Wakandan warriors from throughout history, there's no telling which Iron Fist will appear, but it seems doubtful it will be Rand.

In terms of what comes next for Iron Fist, fans are still holding out hope that Finn Jones will reprise his Defender in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Despite other Defenders returning to the MCU, Rand remains in a confusing position as Iron Fist was undeniably the worst-received and least popular of the Netflix series.

That said, Marvel Studios could bring redemption for Jones' Rand now that he is officially part of the MCU canon. That could come in Born Again as Season 1 laid the groundwork for Matt Murdock to reunite the Defenders to take on Wilson Fisk, and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones is already confirmed for Season 2.

While showrunner Dario Scardapane hinted there have been talks of bringing back Iron Fist, there have been no signs that Season 2 will be his moment. But that doesn't mean fans should give up hope of seeing Rand again, as Born Again is expected to continue for further seasons, meaning there will be more opportunities.

Marvel Studios could also find room for Iron Fist elsewhere in the MCU, perhaps alongside a fellow martial arts superhero in Shang-Chi 2. Regardless, in featuring the mantle in both Eyes of Wakanda and What If...? Season 3, Iron Fist is clearly still on the studio's radar and may have a bright future ahead.