Disney officially confirmed six shows headed to its streaming service over the next couple years from both Marvel and Star Wars, giving fans much to get excited about.

2023 was a relatively light year for Marvel on Disney+, with only two live-action series (Secret Invasion and Loki Season 2) and two animated shows (I Am Groot Season 2 and What If...? Season 2) releasing last year. Then, Echo kicked off the MCU's 2024 content with its early January release.

Meanwhile, Star Wars had quite a busy year. 2023 saw the first seasons of Ahsoka and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the second seasons of The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, and the third season of The Mandalorian.

6 MCU & Star Wars Shows Coming to Disney+

2024 and beyond will be a busy time for Marvel and Star Wars fans, as Disney+ is set to receive six new seasons of shows from the franchises very soon.

Of the six upcoming franchise series highlighted on Disney's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation sheet, most are currently undated. The presentation slide indicates that 2024 is a possibility for their releases, but does not confirm it officially.

Furthermore, this list does not include the likes of the third season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which is already actively releasing new episodes each week, or Ironheart.

X-Men '97 — March 20 (confirmed)

Marvel

X-Men '97, the long-awaited spin-off of the 1990s' X-Men: The Animated Series, is coming to Disney+ in just a few days, bringing the MCU its first X-Men-centric story.

The show will pick up where the original '90s story left off and will even feature several members of the original voice cast returning to their former roles.

X-Men '97's two-episode premiere is set for March 20, and at least one more episode will release on March 27. The show will have a total of 10 episodes in its first season, including the MCU's first three-part finale.

Star Wars: The Acolyte — June 5 (tentative)

Star Wars

Collider recently reported that the upcoming new Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte will premiere on June 5. This date remains unconfirmed by Disney itself but is what fans have to go on until an official announcement of some kind.

The show will be a prequel to all the Star Wars content released thus far, with a story about the Sith infiltration of the Jedi set a century before The Phantom Menace.

The Acolyte appears to be the next Star Wars project coming to Disney+ after Season 3 of The Bad Batch finishes up in May.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries — Fall 2024

Marvel

Though this fall may seem a bit far off, the release of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is, comparatively speaking, coming fairly soon.

Fans have been waiting for this WandaVision spin-off series for roughly three years now, and in that time, they have seen the show go through multiple name changes, and the same delays other MCU Disney+ shows have seen.

Undated on the Q1 2024 Earnings call, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is likely to hit Disney+ in Fall, 2024, as indicated by a U.S. copyright filing registered last September.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — 2024

Star Wars

Another addition to Disney+'s MandoVerse, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be releasing in the near future — potentially as early as this year.

A copyright filing reported last October listed a 2024 release date for the series starring Jude Law, though nothing official from Disney has confirmed if this is still the case now.

Initially, the show had been expected to release in late 2023, and had a trailer ready for a private screening at Star Wars Celebration, just under a year ago. As such, it would be unsurprising to see official news about Skeleton Crew over the next couple of months.

Eyes of Wakanda — 2024

Marvel

The upcoming animated Marvel series Eyes of Wakanda looks to be the project on this list with the shortest period of time between its announcement and release. The show featuring the world of Black Panther was only announced in December and seems likely to premiere sometime this year.

Another undated show in the presentation from Disney, Eyes of Wakanda will tell the stories of Wakandan warriors "retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts" from around the world.

Given that the show's announcement talked about how these warriors went out on such missions "throughout Wakandan history," it is very possible that Eyes of Wakanda could end up being a prequel to Black Panther — or even Captain America: Civil War, where the nation was first introduced in the MCU.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — 2024

Marvel

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the official new title for what had been known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Despite years of sporadic cancellation rumors, the show will be coming to Disney+ and could premiere as early as 2024.

With live-action Spider-Man in legal-ownership limbo, Sony's live-action Spider-Verse having released its second failed project, and an unspecified amount of time before Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, fans of the iconic web-slinger will be happy to see at least some confirmation that there is more Peter Parker in the near future.

Though not canon to the MCU, the animated series will feature Spider-Man himself, voiced by Hudson Thames, and other fan favorites like Harry Osborn, Doctor Octopus, and Aunt May.

X-Men '97, the first of the six shows coming to Disney+, premieres on the streaming service on Wednesday, March 20.