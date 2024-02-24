Star Wars' Next Disney+ Show Gets Release Date (Report)

According to a new report, Star Wars' new upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte finally has its release date set in stone.

The Acolyte will take Star Wars fans further back in the Star Wars timeline than any project to date, serving as the first full live-action story set in the famed High Republic Era from the yellow brand.

It will also be the first show depicted from the perspective of the villainous Sith, as star Dafne Keen shared how it will put forth "an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi" more than a century before the adventures fans know now.

When Is Star Wars' Next Disney+ Show's Releasing?

Collider shared that Disney and Lucasfilm's Star Wars franchise will be back on Disney+ in late Spring 2024 with Season 1 of The Acolyte.

The report noted The Acolyte is lined up to debut on Disney's streaming service on June 5, although Disney did not confirm or deny the report when reached for comment.

Following that show, three more live-action Star Wars series are confirmed to hit Disney+ over the next few years:

Skeleton Crew

Star Wars

The last of four Star Wars Disney+ series coming in 2024 will be Skeleton Crew, which highlights a group of young children lost in the galaxy as they try to make their way back to their home planet alongside Jude Law's leading hero (and possible Jedi).

The series is reportedly lined up for release between Fall 2024 and the end of the year, although it's faced numerous delays during development that have pushed it to this timeframe.

Andor Season 2

Star Wars

Following up on arguably the most critically acclaimed season of Star Wars storytelling to date, Andor Season 2 will bring Cassian Andor back into the spotlight for a new adventure ahead of his death in Rogue One.

Unfortunately, this new season was not included in a Star Wars press release highlighting new 2024 entries, with the show now not expected to return until the first half of 2025.

Ahsoka Season 2

Star Wars

After Ahsoka Season 1 concluded in October 2023, fans waited diligently for any news on whether the show would continue into Season 2, which was officially confirmed in January 2024.

Although the show's cast expressed their excitement to return, production is still a long time from starting for Season 2, meaning the show likely will not be back until the back half of 2025 or potentially 2026.

Star Wars will continue next with The Acolyte, premiering on Disney+ on June 5.

