Despite a slim theatrical slate, Marvel Studios will release multiple MCU shows on Disney+ in 2024.

Due to changes in Disney leadership and film and television output, followed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the studio's release schedule has been fluid at best.

But even though a number of 2024 MCU series have been delayed, such as Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart, fans still won't be short on Disney+ content in the coming year.

Here are the five Marvel television shows confirmed to debut in 2024.

Marvel Studios Shows Premiering in 2024

Echo - January 9, 2024

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' first live-action project of the coming year is the long-awaited Hawkeye spin-off, Echo, with Alaqua Cox reprising her role as Maya Lopez alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Echo is a first for the MCU in several ways. In addition to its unprecedented rating and being the first to drop its entire season on Hulu and Disney+ simultaneously on the night of January 9, the series sets the record for the shortest MCU Disney+ show with only five episodes.

X-Men '97 - Early 2024

Marvel Studios

Following the MCU's recent live-action X-Men teases, fans can expect more mutants via animation in X-Men '97, which is both a reboot and continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series as well as the franchise's first official project under the Marvel Studios banner.

First announced in 2021 and with a Season 2 already in the works, the animated Disney+ show was expected to debut in 2023 before being pushed to early 2024.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries - Fall 2024

Marvel Studios

Later in the coming year, MCU fans will finally be able to return to Westview when Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spin-off arrives on Disney+.

Much like WandaVision, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has kept fans guessing not only with its changing release date but also its frequent title changes.

While Darkhold Diaries may be yet another placeholder (or a marketing device), a Fall 2024 debut is currently when fans can expect Agatha's MCU comeback.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - 2024

Marvel Studios

Another animated series on the horizon is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year), which follows "Peter Parker on his way" to becoming the MCU's web-head and with "a style that celebrates the character's early comic book years."

Despite previous cancellation concerns, Freshman Year is reportedly eyeing a late 2024 release, and further updates and reveals are expected in the new year.

Marvel Zombies - 2024

Marvel Studios

Rounding out Marvel Studios' 2024 roster of animated shows is Marvel Zombies, an R-rated series set in the same zombie universe seen in What If...? Season 1.

Marvel revealed that the series will feature MCU characters from Phase 4 and 5, such as Ikaris, Kate Bishop, Shang-Chi, and more. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani told The Direct that Kamala Khan will be at the center of the zombified series.

While the studio confirmed a 2024 release window for Marvel Zombies during Comic-Con in 2022, an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, so don't be shocked if this series gets pushed to 2025.

How 2024 MCU Shows Differ From 2023

Since 2023 only brought audiences three MCU Disney+ shows, the studio's 2024 streaming slate is an improvement.

The question is whether it's enough to keep audiences engaged.

While Loki Season 2 was a huge success with both fans and critics alike, Secret Invasion was a disappointment and validated many of the fans' Disney+ complaints.

With Deadpool 3 being Marvel Studios' only theatrical release, and three of the five 2024 shows being animated, it's bound to be an interesting year in terms of viewership and engagement.

However, for fans eager for anything new from the MCU, 2024 means new swings at familiar characters via Echo and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, as well as zombies, mutants, and Spider-Man.