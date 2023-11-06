Marvel Studios' First 2024 Show Gets Record-Breaking Episode Count

Echo is set up to be a groundbreaking show for Marvel Studios with an unseen TV-MA rating, unprecedented release format, and never-before-seen episode count.

In a time where Loki Season 2 is nearing the finish line and The Marvels is about to hit theaters, the unexpecting Echo series is grabbing the headlines.

The Hawkeye spinoff featuring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez is already making MCU history dropping the entire season on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously.

It also brings Marvel Studios' first live-action TV-MA rating to follow suit of Netflix's Daredevil series, which brought a bloody and brutal teaser trailer that got the attention of the MCU faithful.

Echo Has Historic MCU Episode Count

Along with an unprecedented rating and release format, Echo will also set a new record for the lowest episode count for a live-action Marvel series with five episodes in its season.

That puts this season, which stars Alaqua Cox alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock behind all other seasons of Marvel Studios and Marvel Television series.

Marvel Studios

For reference, all past seasons of Marvel Television shows and Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows, along with their respective episode counts, can be seen below from highest to lowest:

This marks yet another unique element to Marvel Studios' first series dropped under the Marvel Spotlight banner, which is meant to highlight lower-level, less consequential projects.

The Future of MCU Streaming?

After months near the bottom of most-anticipated lists for MCU fans, Echo has quickly become one of the most intriguing series on the Marvel Studios slate.

The teaser trailer brings all the key details to the forefront highlighting the violent TV-MA rating along with the dual release on both Disney+ and Hulu. Along with being Marvel Studios' first "binge-friendly" release, Echo is already in a class on its own.

Now throw in a unique episode count of five, and it seems that Echo is defining a new brand of superhero streaming.

This happens at the same time Marvel Studios is announcing a new brand of streaming with "Marvel Spotlight".

While Echo has always fit the idea of Marvel Spotlight's grounded and street-level roots, these unique release details may forecast the format of the red brand's new division.

If Echo does end up being the template, expect a more focused series released all at once to support a character-driven narrative. Something fans have been asking for in some of these lesser-tentpole MCU series.

This is one of the many big changes Marvel Studios has made lately to address the backlash of the post-Avengers: Endgame era and the superhero genre as a whole. 2024 will be a big year for Kevin Feige and co. and Echo will get the first at-bat with a brand new twist on MCU streaming.

Echo will debut on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.