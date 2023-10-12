Disney Announces 5 Main Star Wars Actors for Next Show After Ahsoka

The main actors for Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew, were just confirmed.

With Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka having fully aired, fans are setting their sites for what comes next. In this case, it'll be Jon Watts' franchise debut, which is currently set to have eight episodes and is set to tentatively air in early 2024.

The story will follow four young characters who "make a mysterious discovery" that gets them "lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

The leading member of the cast is Jude Law, who will star alongside at least four other kid actors, who will all be at the helm of the story alongside him. Sadly, as it currently stands, next to nothing is known about any of their characters.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Cast

Lucasfilm has confirmed, via an official copyright filing, five of the main players in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew...

Jude Law

Jude Law

Jude Law is easily the most well-known actor confirmed to be a part of Skeleton Crew. Most recently, Law starred in Firebrand, Peter Pan & Wendy, Fantastic Beast: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and more.

Law is also expected to be returning as Dr. John Watson for Sherlock Holmes 3 if the project ever materializes.

His character is one of the only cast members who fans know even a little about. Previous footage of him using the force revealed that he is (or once was) a Jedi. He's also described as being part "teacher" and part "Bran" from The Goonies.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Ryan Kiera Armstrong has been on a roll recently. She portrayed Brooke Briggs in The Old Way, Charlie McGee in Firestarter, Alma Gardner in six episodes of American Horror Story, and more.

On top of Skeleton Crew, she will also appear in the upcoming movie Maternal.

Robert Timothy Smith

Robert Timothy Smith

Robert Timothy Smith's resume is a little shorter than Armstrong's, but still plenty notable. He has briefly appeared in Mythic Quest, Good Girls, and Tosh.0.

He will also be showing up in Dear Santa, a film about a kid who accidentally sends his yearly Christmas card to Jack Black's Satan instead of Santa Claus.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Many will know Ravi Cabot-Conyers as the voice of Antonio in Encanto, a character who also briefly shows up in the new short Once Upon a Studio from Disney Animation.

His other upcoming projects include Firebuds and Grassland.

Kyrianna Kratter

Kyrianna Kratter

Kyrianna Kratter is another confirmed actor for Skeleton Crew, and she previously starred in United States of AL, Bunk'd, The Healing Garden, and more.

What Will Skeleton Crew Give Fans?

While the new Copyright listing doesn't confirm more actors for the Star Wars project, it was previously revealed that Tunde Adebimp and Kerry Condon will also be a part of Skeleton Crew. Additionally, actor Jaleel White recently let it slip that he will be playing a pirate in the upcoming Disney+ series.

With the show potentially airing in early 2024, a proper trailer shouldn't be far off. Audiences have been in the dark when it comes to Skeleton Crew's story for a long while, and many are ready to learn more about it.

One important thing to note is how the synopsis teases the main cast getting lost in a "strange and dangerous galaxy." Could this series be paying a visit to Peridia, which was just introduced in Ahsoka?

It would be an optimum place for a crossover, seeing as both Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are currently trapped there. Maybe this new crew will be on their way back home to rejoin Ezra Bridger and the New Republic in their fight against Thrawn.

After all, with Dave Filoni's big MandoVerse crossover movie on the way, Jude Law's project will almost certainly cross paths with other characters and shows at some point.

Skeleton Crew is expected to land on Disney+ at some point in early 2024.