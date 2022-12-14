Star Wars: Jude Law’s Mystery Role Reportedly Revealed

A new report has revealed some fresh insight into Jude Law's Star Wars role.

Skeleton Crew is one of many Star Wars projects on the horizon, particularly in the streaming sphere. Fans were treated to a first look at the show's production in September, and rumors about the potential plot have already begun circulating the internet.

But beyond a still photo and online speculation, any information about Jon Watt's Skeleton Crew has been sparse.

Regardless, the only substantial and confirmed detail about the Disney+ show is that it will focus on a group of children traveling the galaxy and trying to make their way back home. Supposedly, the show will be a throwback in some form to 1980s "coming-of-age" classics like The Goonies and Stand By Me.

Now, a new report has shed some more light on how Jude Law will fit into the Disney+ project. This even includes some information about how The Goonies have shaped this highly anticipated, yet mysterious, Star Wars entry.

Jude Law's Goonies-Inspired Star Wars Hero

Star Wars

Making Star Wars reported that Jude Law's character in Skeleton Crew will be part "teacher" and part "Bran" from The Goonies.

Skeleton Crew has been described as a "field trip into and out of the known Star Wars Universe", and it seems that Jude Law will be joining the group as they "content with pirates" and venture "through rough spots and... opulent places."

Recently, Law spoke about his "wonderful experience" working on the project. During the 2022 D23 Fan Expo, the Sherlock Holmes star spoke at length about the impact that Star Wars had on him as a child and how even on the set of Skeleton Crew the actor is "awestruck".

“I can’t make that connection. It’s too far. It’s a galaxy far, far away. And I mean that. No, I mean that. Because honestly, that little boy was… mind you, that’s probably to do with my age more than anything, but it was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and that world. The way it penetrated and exploded my imagination. There are more than one or two more times every day where I’m walking on the sets and it hits me like a child. I get awestruck by certain characters that are around me, that I can’t say. Yeah, it’s a wonderful experience.”

There was also the small hint of "certain characters", which may point to crossovers and special appearances.

Given that the series will follow the group as they explore the galaxy far, far away it doesn't seem unlikely that they could bump into a few familiar faces. There were rumors of a potential crossover for The Mandalorian Season 4, and The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau was instrumental in the creation of the upcoming Disney+ show.

A New Mentor in the Star Wars Saga

Star Wars is full of teacher and mentor-like characters. Even the drafts for the original 1977 space opera always included a wisened mentor figure to teach the protagonist and help them on their journey.

It seems Jude Law's character could be joining the esteemed list of teachers like Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and the original Star Wars instructor, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, unlike Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan, whose final student was a 19-year-old farmhand deemed "too old" to be trained in the ways of the force, Law's character will likely be dealing with much younger children. Perhaps closer in age to his first student, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker.

Given the references to Bran from The Goonies, it is likely that Law will play the eldest character of the main cast but whether he's wisened in the ways of the force like Star Wars mentors before him remains to be seen. He may not at all be force-sensitive, and instead could join the likes of Mon Mothma, who was a political and even personal mentor to Leia Organa.

Such mysteries about Law's debut will be solved when Skeleton Crew releases on Disney+ in 2023.