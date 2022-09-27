First Look at Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Disney+ Production (Video)

The Mandalorian caused a major shift in Lucasfilm's Star Wars strategy. No longer were movies its focus—now all eyes were on Disney+. Of course, there was Pedro Pascal's Mando, with both The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi following. Ahsoka and The Acolyte are also on the way. Among all of these upcoming offerings, however, is one that was a surprise to many: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The series stars Jude Law, alongside three other kid actors (Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Kryiana Kratter rumored to be amongst them) and is created by both Jon Watts and Chris Ford. The entire idea of the show was pitched to Jon Favreau by Jon Watts during the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The only plot information known to the wider world is that it will take place around the same timeline as The Mandalorian and follow a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to make their way back home.

Star Wars

There's only been one proper look at the series, which was thanks was a single photo from D23 that didn't reveal all too much. Now, thanks to a video from the set, fans have a new peek behind the curtain.

Skeleton Crew Does a Stunt

Thanks to Bespin Bulletin, fans have a new look behind the scenes of the upcoming Disney+ series Skeleton Crew.

The video sees a mysterious character on a speeder bike getting tossed off of it. It's unclear who is on the vehicle, but the outlet surmises it could be Ravi Cabot-Conyers based on the similarity in his clothes to that seen in the D23 picture.

Though, it also looks like the figure could partially be wearing Storm Trooper attire.

The stunt can be seen in its entirety and down below:

The Mysteries of the Skeleton Crew

There's only so much one can read into someone flying off a speeder bike. Unsurprisingly, the key aspect to take away is that the leading kids are no doubt going to be getting into some trouble.

Many have assumed this show could be the Stranger Things of the Star Wars universe. There's plenty of potential in that premise alone, so hopefully, Lucasfilm has something special, alongside a cast who can hold up to those expectations.

There's always the chance that, if Skeleton Crew is successful, then audiences might end up seeing these characters cross paths with the worlds set up in The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, or even Ahsoka. After all, some big culmination event has been teased before, so maybe Jude Law's crew will be around when it all goes down.

Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew does not currently have a release date, but many expect a late 2023 debut.