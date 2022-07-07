Jude Law’s Star Wars Disney+ Show Receives Exciting Update

Lucasfilm continues to utilize Disney+ extensively to expand its Star Wars story, most recently with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Temuera Morrison's The Book of Boba Fett. Also in the works are some more mysterious outings centered in the galaxy far, far away, such as the newly-announced Skeleton Crew, led by MCU veteran Jude Law.

Law will team up with Star Wars gurus Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, in addition to Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts as the director, for this unique post-Episode VI adventure on Disney+. The series is said to feature a cast of young up-and-comers in the Star Wars universe, although plot details remain mostly a mystery before production on the show begins.

While plot details are still unknown, Skeleton Crew is said to feel similar to the animated The Clone Wars series, which took a look at the ground-level action outside the Jedi order. Now, in the latest update surrounding this new show, fans have a sense of when to expect cameras to begin rolling for Jude Law and company.

Skeleton Crew Close to Starting Production

Bespin Bulletin revealed that Lucasfilm's Skeleton Crew series is now officially filming ahead of its debut on Disney+. The show will reportedly have cameras rolling until December of this year, although no release date has been announced yet.

Filming started in late June at Manhattan Beach Studios, which will also serve as the filming location for Ahsoka after doing the same for The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett. More of the shoot will take place at an undisclosed location in Culver City, California, and at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Jude Law's Star Wars Project Drawing Closer

More than anything else, this news indicates that Star Wars' Disney+ venture is moving full-speed ahead and continuing with the same efficiency that has been in place for most of the past three years.

With filming taking place at the same location as three other major Star Wars Disney+ shows, Jude Law's Skeleton Crew should be able to fit in seamlessly and have the same level of production as everything that came before it. Whether this new entry will use any of the same sets or technology as those other shows is still unknown, but the location being the same will at least bring that level of consistency.

With filming underway, hopefully, more updates about its story and characters are on the way in the near future. This year will close out with Diego Luna's Andor and Season 2 of The Bad Batch on Disney+, leaving plenty of time for Skeleton Crew and more to take the spotlight in 2023 and beyond.

Skeleton Crew is currently filming and will release on Disney+ sometime in 2023.