Marvel Releases First MCU Hulk Poster Since Avengers: Endgame

For the first time since Avengers: Endgame, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk plays a central role in the MCU thanks to his appearance in the first episode of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This is a huge opportunity for the jolly green Avenger, as this character has a longer tenure in the MCU than nearly any other since the start of Phase 1 in 2008.

Although it's unclear how many episodes Ruffalo will star in for She-Hulk, his ties to Jennifer Walters set up her own origin story while filling in some gaps for Bruce Banner himself. Fans already saw ties back to Thor: Ragnarok in one of the first clips from the show that was released to the public, and this only continued during his first full appearance in Phase 4.

Considering how connected the Hulk is to the MCU's newest superhero, it seems only right that he's played a big role in the promotional tour since ads for the show began running in May 2022. Now, that trend continues with a new official look at the Hulk in poster form - his first since 2019's massive Avengers crossover.

Mark Ruffalo Gets New Hulk Poster

Marvel Studios featured Mark Ruffalo's Hulk on his own poster as part of the promotional tour for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. The poster shows Banner in his full Hulk form, donning a similar outfit to the one he wore as he helped Jen Walters figure out her own new powers as She-Hulk.

Marvel Studios

This is also the first time that the Bruce Banner/Hulk has gotten his own official Marvel Studios poster since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The hero has been highlighted in half a dozen total posters throughout the Infinity Saga.

The enormous green rage monster kicked off his MCU tenure with 2008's The Incredible Hulk, the only MCU movie to feature Edward Norton in the leading role. This movie's poster highlighted the Jekyll & Hyde dynamic between Bruce Banner and his alter-ego, with Bruce facing forward in the front and the Hulk towering over him in the back.

Universal Pictures

Ruffalo made his MCU debut in 2012's The Avengers, where he got his own poster as part of the original six members in the MCU's first team-up outing. While he appears in human form, a hint of green can be seen on his face and in his eyes to tease the danger that lurks with his Hulk persona.

Marvel Studios

2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron brought the Hulk back onto the promotional tour with a poster highlighting the superpowered scientist's angry alter-ego. He's seen snarling at the oncoming Ultron Bots, and while he struggled with the duality between his personas in this movie, the Hulk was a more consistent force from start to finish before jetting off into space.

Marvel Studios

Thor: Ragnarok brought Banner's Hulk personality to the forefront as he became the Grandmaster's champion on Sakaar before Thor found him to help save Asgard. This movie partially adopted the "Planet Hulk" storyline from the comics, putting Banner in the passenger seat for two years as the Hulk built his own empire in the gladiator arena.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War only utilized the Hulk for one big scene, as he fought the Mad Titan Thanos on the Statesman vessel in the opening moments. The rest of the movie had Banner and the Hulk struggling with their relationship as the Hulk refused to resurface, all while Thanos eliminated half of all life in the universe with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel Studios

Alternatively, Avengers: Endgame only utilized Banner to start as the Avengers sought to undo Thanos' actions. The posters avoided anything that revealed the introduction of Smart Hulk, who would go on to snap his own fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet and save half of humanity.

Marvel Studios

How Hulk Promo Makes a Comeback with She-Hulk

Having now made his seventh full appearance in the MCU along with nearly half a dozen cameos and other mentions, Mark Ruffalo gets his first poster promoting the newly-formed Smart Hulk. With this character being brought to life in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, he hasn't had many opportunities to shine in Phase 4 yet, although She-Hulk changed that in its first episode.

With a number of questions about the Hulk's past answered in Episode 1, fans now look ahead to what She-Hulk can do after her origin story was fully laid out. How often that includes Ruffalo's original Avenger over the last eight episodes is still unknown, but this poster seems to further indicate that this is far from the last fans have seen of him on Disney+.

This show will also set up Ruffalo's future with the Avengers throughout the rest of the Infinity Saga, as he seems to be a key player moving forward on the MCU's journey toward Avengers; Secret Wars.

Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.