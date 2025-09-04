Tom Holland Reveals His Main Focus in Spider-Man 4: Brand New Day

As part of a recent interview, Spider-Man star Tom Holland revealed the one thing he has pegged as his main focus for Spider-Man 4. Next summer, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into cinemas worldwide, reintroducing audiences to Holland's wall-crawling hero. While this will be yet another feather in Holland's cap, Brand New Day marks a significant new era for Spidey, as he moves from high school supe to mid-20s wayward white knight.

This change will be seen throughout the new movie, whether in Spider-Man's new costume or Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's replacement for the previous Spider-Man director, Jon Watts. But it also will come to fruition in a change in mindset from Holland himself, as he heads into this next chapter of his super-powered tenure.

Speaking with LADBible about his upcoming appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland revealed what he is focused on for his fourth solo superhero adventure.

"I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a 'Spider-Man' movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings."

He added that he has been pushing for these fan desires when working on Brand New Day, to the point that "producers... [were] absolutely sick of [him]:"

"I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]."

For years, one of the most significant points of contention regarding Holland's Spider-Man films has been how they have not listened to fans, whether in suit decisions, requiring an Avengers mentor for Holland's teenage hero, or the lack of Spidey's signature web-slinging.

These comments from the young star indicate that he is actively listening to the audience and hoping to bring that fan-driven vision to the screen in the new film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth film in Tom Holland's Spider-Man tenure. The new movie, from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, follows Holland's now-20-something web-slinger as he takes on a series of formidable foes while grappling with the entire universe forgetting who he is.

Holland leads the movie, with John Bernthal, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando rounding out the stacked Marvel cast. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland can say he is focused on making a movie for the fans all he wants, but what he actually means remains to be seen. The 29-year-old seems to have taken some of the feedback from his past appearances as the wall-crawler to heart and is pushing for Spider-Man 4 to be the best Spidey movie ever.

One of the most prominent points of contention has been the lack of any meaningful web-slinging in his trilogy of movies to date.

This seems to be an issue that will be actively addressed in the new film (at least judging from the few short bits of filming fans have seen so far). Footage from Brand New Day production in Glasgow, Scotland, showcased an epic, largely practical fight scene between Spider-Man and an armored truck.

The armored truck set piece looks like it will finally give fans who want to see Holland's web-head flying through the city streets what they have been craving.

There have also been rumors that Jackie Chan's stunt team is actively working on the new film, which is another good sign for those wanting to see the Spider-Man action amped up in the MCU.

One could argue that all of this is precisely what Holland is talking about in his "what it is that the fans want" comments, taking something audiences may have been clamoring for in his Spider-Man movies and actively making it happen for this next film.