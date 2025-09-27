Tom Holland Teases More MCU Spider-Man Movies After Brand New Day

Tom Holland's future as Spider-Man is heading into its "next chapter", according to the Marvel star. Holland has starred as Peter Parker and his superhero alter ego, Spider-Man, in three headlining films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, and is currently in production on his fourth, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The next Spider-Man film is doing some things differently than the MCU's "Home" trilogy, which signals a new era for the web-slinger.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Holland's only confirmed Marvel project at this stage, but the actor is already alluding to more MCU films in his future. Speaking to Complex, the actor said that Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn't feel like a fourth Spider-Man film, and instead is the "first movie in the next chapter." Holland added that Spider-Man 4 is a "rebirth" and "something completely new" for his version of Spider-Man:

"It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie. We're making the first movie in the next chapter… This is 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. This is a rebirth. This is something completely new."

Marvel Studios

Holland's hint at the fourth Spider-Man film being a part of the "next chapter" indicates that this newest MCU film is just the start of his next era as his Marvel character.

While a new Holland-fronted Spider-Man trilogy has not been confirmed, Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal hinted at as much back in 2021, before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when she said they were planning "the next three" Spider-Man films with Marvel, with Holland intended to be the lead.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features the return of Holland and several other cast members from the initial MCU Spider-Man films, including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, as well as new stars Sadie Sink, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Tramell Tillman. The film is directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton, and will be released on July 31, 2026.

Spider-Man's Brand New Era

Sony Pictures

Holland's hints at Spider-Man: Brand New Day being a new era for the web-slinger in the MCU align with several other pieces of evidence. One is the switch in naming convention, with the fourth Spider-Man film dropping the "Home" portion of the title that united the initial MCU Spider-Man film and gaining the subtitle Brand New Day.

It remains to be seen if the other Spider-Man films in this trilogy will adopt something from the "Brand New Day" subtitle to keep them consistent.

Additionally, Brand New Day has a different director than the MCU's other Spider-Man films, which were helmed by Jon Watts. For this new era, Marvel Studios has turned to one of its other proven directors, Destin Daniel Cretton. Again, it remains to be seen if he will stay on board for an entire trilogy of Spidey films or just usher in the first one.

Plot-wise, the fourth Spider-Man film already feels like a fresh start for the Marvel hero. Spider-Man: No Way Home left the world with no memory of Peter Parker, forcing Holland's character to start over in his private life and evolve his identity (and costume) as Spider-Man, which is where audiences will find him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.