Netflix Makes Official Decision On James Gunn’s DCU Future After WBD Acquisition

James Gunn's future with the DCU is no longer a question mark after the monumental merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). The movie landscape continues to go through major changes, with Netflix pushing to complete its purchase and acquisition of WBD and take over operations for the legacy studio. Considering how many projects are still slated for development in James Gunn's DCU, the franchise's future seemed to be on shaky ground after this move.

Netflix confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery will make no major personnel changes after the WBD acquisition and purchase is complete. An official statement from the streaming giant revealed that the two businesses will continue to run independently of one another "with the teams that currently run them." Listing out the number of jobs they have added and the money contributed to the U.S. economy, Netflix expressed hope to "be able to do even more" with WBD in the fold:

"Netflix and Warner Bros. have complementary businesses, which is why we plan to continue operating them independently — with the teams that currently run them. We'll also keep growing our long-term investment in original films and series and expanding U.S. production capacity. Over the last four years, we've contributed over $125 billion to the U.S. economy and hired more than 140,000 cast and crew members, filming across all 50 states. With Warner Bros., we'll be able to do even more."

Over the last few weeks, when news about this merger began going public, all indications were that James Gunn's DC Studios would be safe from any massive changes in operations. This means Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran will remain in the positions they currently hold, and none of their plans will be adjusted as their DC Universe continues to expand.

While one last DC project is being released for the end of 2025, James Gunn and Peter Safran (DC Studios' co-CEOs) have a hefty slate of projects in their Elseworlds and Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slates. Confirmed 2026 releases include Supergirl in theaters on June 26, 2026, and Lanterns in late summer on HBO Max.

What to Expect From James Gunn's DCU After Netflix/WBD Merger

Warner Bros.

Looking at the big picture here, as has been noted in reports from the last few weeks, James Gunn and his team appear to be in no danger of losing their jobs or changing their strategy. The big mystery moving forward is how these two industry giants will operate alongside one another under the same parent company.

While Gunn's slate of theatrical movies from both slates will still be kept in theaters, Netflix will now have access to a second streaming leader in HBO Max for releases. At least half a dozen shows from the greater DC landscape are confirmed to debut on HBO Max in 2026, with more in development for 2027 and beyond.

This merger may not change much from that perspective, as Netflix could decide to keep these confirmed streaming series as HBO Max releases once they are ready. However, Netflix is no slouch itself when it comes to releasing its own content, and it will now have access to all of DC's biggest superheroes and villains.

Netflix may want to expand its reach in the streaming world by creating new content for exclusive release on Netflix, making it a new home for DC stories. There may also be productions developed for a single streamer or for both. As of writing, there are no confirmed plans for what Netflix will do with its new line of DC properties, but Gunn and Safran will be there to shepherd in the new era.