Superman 2025 Breaks With Iconic Warner Bros Tradition

Superman will be the first feature film to release in DC Studios' rebooted DCU, and it will do things differently right from the start. In the past, DCEU films have been produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, but since Warner Bros. Discovery formed DC Studios in 2022, under the chairmanship of James Gunn and Peter Safran, DCU films are now produced by DC Studios instead. Warner Bros. is still responsible for handling the distribution of Superman, but this shift means the film's opening will look different from past DCEU titles.

Superman has been confirmed to break a years-long DC film tradition by omitting the Warner Bros. logo from the movie's opening credits. James Gunn confirmed in a post on Threads that "there is no WB intro. It's a DC Studios film." This implies that Superman will display the DC Studios logo instead of the typical Warner Bros. shield in the opening moments.

Fans got a first look at a DC Studios logo when it was attached to Creature Commandos on HBO last year. The short animation shows a comic depiction of Superman who breaks free of the chains around him, before the icon flips to reveal the DC Studios name.

It's unclear if this logo will be the same across all DC Studios movies and series, or if it will be adjusted to suit the title it is attached to. Marvel Studios has used a similar tactic in the past, changing the opening fanfare to fit the tone of the movie it is playing ahead of.

This shift in strategy will cause Superman to break a tradition that has been attached to every past DCEU movie, from Suicide Squad through to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While omitting the Warner Bros logo in the opening is a small change in Superman it signals a new era for DC films under the new guidance of DC Studios. This logo shift will likely continue in all DC Studios films from now on, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Clayface.

Superman features David Corenswet's debut as the Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The DC Studios film follows the Kryptonian several years after establishing himself as Superman, as he goes on a journey to reconcile his human and alien heritages. The film will be released on July 11.

Will Superman Break Any Other Traditions?

This change in logo is not the only way Superman plans to do things a little differently from past superhero films. For one thing, Superman will not be an origin story for the Man of Steel, and will avoid re-treading the young Clark Kent tale that has been told time and time again.

Along with skipping over Clark's origins, Superman will do the same for its central couple, Lois Lane and Superman, picking up with the duo after they've well into their relationship rather than showing the early days of their romance on-screen.

Audiences have seen Clark and Lois' will-they-won't-they tension enough times in Superman-related media, so beginning the story a few months into their relationship should provide some fresh insights.

DC Studios has also found other ways to modernize Superman through the film's marketing strategy. This has included changing the DC hero's iconic tagline which, while breaking a tradition, allows the new Superman movie to reflect the hero's modern popularity rather than his more traditional origins.