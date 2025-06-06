James Gunn Officially Removes the 'America' from Superman Movie Slogan

After months of speculation that it would happen, it seems James Gunn officially removed the "American" from the Superman movie slogan. There are many reasons longtime DC fans are amped for the new David Corenswet-led Superman reboot, one of which being the return to the classic optimism-filled take on the character. A version of the hero that inspired hope rather than the dour feeling of some other recent iterations of the character.

Some new Superman merchandise confirmed what many had feared: the upcoming DC reboot will change the character's beloved slogan. For years, Superman's iconic catchphrase has always been "truth, justice, and the American way," that was however updated in 2021 to be "truth, justice, and a better tomorrow," leaving some to wonder what James Gunn's movie would use in its iteration of the iconic comic character.

Well, it turns out Gunn's new film will include neither. According to a new product listing (spotted by fans on Reddit), David Corenswet's take on the Man of Steel will live by the slogan, "truth, justice, and the human way," doing away with the "American" of the classic version of the Superman rallying cry:

"Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned."

The new slogan popped up in some flavor text on the new Head Knockerz hand-painted Superman figure, marking a significant change for the classic DC Comics turn of phrase.

This comes mere days after fans similarly spotted a different motto in the official novel inspired by the film, which listed the character's mission statement as the new but familiar "truth, justice, and a better tomorrow."

James Gunn's Superman comes to theaters on Friday, July 11, bringing a new take on the iconic comic book hero to the big screen for the first time. Superman/Clark Kent will, this time around, be brought to life by Hollywood star David Corenswet as he goes up against the devilish super-genius Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

Why Did the DCU Mess With Superman's Motto?

Warner Bros.

Heading into Superman, fans had gotten the impression that the new movie would harken back to the character's classic days of yore, bringing with it a vision of hope that was missing from the Man of Steel's recent on-screen appearances. In doing this, the new film hit some familiar beats for fans. A hyper-saturated costume and a lighter tone were just the start.

So, why would the movie change one of the character's most iconic aspects, his official in-universe slogan? At present, it is unclear if it will be "a better tomorrow" or "the human way," which tag along with the motto's typical "truth" and "justice."

Either way, some believed Gunn would opt to include "the American way," taking the turn of phrase back to its roots like he was doing with so many other parts of the Superman character (like his new classic comic book suit). That, however, is not the case, and it, honestly, might be a good thing.

The whole "American way" thing is a little outdated for 2025. Superman has come to mean so much more than just being the classic American hero. He is a global force who represents the best of humanity and any particular flag.

There was a reason DC Comics abandoned the American mention in 2021. According to a statement released at the time (via Variety), it was done to "better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world."

The "human way" or "better tomorrow" tagline works so much better for the modern-day version of the hero. Even with the removal of this particularly patriotic parlance, the character means essentially the same thing. Superman represents an ideal for humanity to strive toward no matter what nation one calls home.