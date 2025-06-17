Superman Gets Angry With Lois Lane In New Movie Clip

A new clip from James Gunn's Superman showed David Corenswet's Clark Kent getting angry with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane in the forthcoming DC film. The iconic comic book lovers will already be romantically involved in the DCU kick-off film, picking up with the characters several months after they first got together. This will create an interesting dynamic between the two, especially as they grapple with Clark's super-powered secret identity, Superman.

Fans got an extended taste of James Gunn's Superman reboot through a new clip from the movie, showing off more of the now-iconic interview scene between Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane.

The new snippet from the film debuted during star Rachel Brosnahan's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. It pulls the curtain back on a moment where the Man of Steel blows up at his on-screen love interest as she grills him for information.

DC Studios

The scene seems to take place just after the introduction to the Superman interview that was being set up in the movie's first official trailer, as David Corenswet's titular Kryptonian permits Lois to interview his superhero self.

Brosnahan's Lois Lane begins by grilling Supes and asking about the "heat" he has been taking on social media. Superman responds by brushing this off and retorting with a clearly rehearsed line, "Superman doesn't have time for selfies."

DC Studios

Poking fun at the super-stilted turn of phrase, Lois pries further, joking that her superhero beau just referred to himself in the third person. Explaining himself, Superman then asks that his reasoning be struck from the record, to which Lois claps back, "You have to say, 'Off the record,' beforehand, not after," which is where Superman explodes.

Frustrated with the situation, the movie's central hero asks, "Why are you being like this?" This shows that Superman is clearly angry with how the interview has gone before Lois gets one more barb about him dreaming up soundbites, and the clip ends.

Watch the full clip below:

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan lead the upcoming Superman movie, which features a cast that also includes Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Anthony Carrigan, among others.

The new film, directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, marks the first in a new vision for the DC Comics on-screen universe (aka the DCU). It will introduce audiences to Gunn's never-before-seen take on this iconic comic book world while setting up its central Man of Steel to lead the future of the franchise.

What Can We Take From the Superman Interview Clip?

DC Studios

This is now the second time fans have gotten a glimpse at this new interview scene in Superman, and it tells us a lot about James Gunn's new DC movie and the hero at its core.

Fans had previously gotten a tease of David Corenswet's Superman getting frustrated after agreeing for Lois to interview him, but never entirely blowing his lid as he did in the above clip.

This clip, which is rumored to be part of an over 10-minute back-and-forth between Lois and Superman, shows a new layer of this movie's take on the iconic DC hero.

Usually, the character is presented as this clear division between Superman and Clark, with the two rarely bleeding into one another.

A moment like this exemplifies that this Superman is still human, showing that even with the perfect smile and super-powered muscles, Clark Kent is still in there and always will be.

Some versions of Superman are more Kryptonian than human, and others are more human than Kryptonian. It seems James Gunn's version of the character will be the latter, having the powers of a god but the flaws of an everyday person.

This should be exciting to fans craving a more layered version of the character, as opposed to the holier-than-thou boy scout he can be made out to be.