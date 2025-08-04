Friday the 13th "Sweet Revenge" Director on How His Short Is Inspired By "The Final Chapter"

The Friday the 13th franchise has been dead in the water, much like its iconic villain, for years. However, the tide has turned, and Jason is finally set to return in various projects across media. One of those projects is the short film vignette Sweet Revenge, which is set to debut on the Jason Universe YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 13. The 13-minute short film is teased as simply being a “chilling weekend in the woods filled with blood-soaked surprises only Jason can deliver."

The Direct spoke with Sweet Revenge director Mike P. Nelson at San Diego Comic Con 2025 (SDCC), where he revealed that his short is inspired by Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, the fourth movie in the franchise.

It all began when Judson Scott and Ryan Turk at Atomic Monster put his name in the hat to hear the pitch for what they wanted to do next with Jason, and the pitch excited the filmmaker.

In approaching Sweet Revenge, Nelson explained that he asked himself, "How can I sort of create that feeling [and vibe] that [he had] when [he] watched Part Four for the first time, and what that made [him] feel; how can I create that again?"

"It's not a period piece," he confirmed, as they "weren't trying to do something that was necessarily a full-on throwback." Instead, they wanted to recreate The Final Chapter's vibe, "bring Jason back, kind of into full force, and also introduce you to a couple of new characters."

Nelson also teased that, when it comes to Friday the 13th feature films, he knows that "there's something [coming]," and that more Jason on the big screen "is something that [he] can guarantee."

The entire conversation between The Direct and Mike P. Nelson can be read below. Horror fans should also be sure to check out The Direct's interview with the cast and filmmakers behind Abraham's Boys.

Mike P. Nelson Teases His "Sweet Revenge" Friday the 13th Short Film

Jason Universe

The Filmmaker Is Looking to Bring Jason Back "Full Force."

The Direct: "Can you briefly, as briefly as you can, just sum up to to fans, what that situation was was with the rights, and how you are now able to do what you're doing?"

Mike P. Nelson: Literally, like I was shooting another movie, and I got contacted by Sherry, and it was Judson Scott and Ryan Turk over at Atomic Monster, who had said, 'Hey, you might want to talk to Mike. He's somebody that might be interested in doing something like this.' And so she reached out to me, and I was like, yeah, let's get on a call. I'd love to see what you guys are trying to do here. And they kind of pitched the idea to me what they were looking to do. And I was like, okay. They're like, 'Can you come up with a concept and take it from there?' And honestly, that was what it came down to. It was like pitching an idea that sounds really cool. And then we kept talking, and then it just started to happen.

The Direct: "It's a big franchise, Friday the 13th. What are your favorite parts of those films that you're going to be incorporating into your take on it?"

Mike P. Nelson: I love those first four movies. They really capture a feeling, a vibe of that era. And I mean, I always say that 'Part IV' is the umbrella over the 80s horror films, you know? I mean like it is the one that created the look, the vibe, the feel of 80s horror to me, and so for me, for 'Sweet Revenge,' it was always kind of like, How can I sort of create that feeling that when I watched Part Four for the first time, and what that made me feel, how can I create that again? And how can I get that vibe across to everybody else who also had that same feeling? It's not a period piece. We weren't trying to do something that was necessarily a full-on throwback. But for me, it was like, what did that movie do? And what can we do to create that vibe again and bring Jason back, kind of into full force, and also introduce you to a couple of new characters.

The Direct: "The fourth one specifically, is that your favorite Jason in the fourth movie?"

Mike P. Nelson: Yes, love that Jason. And then I also have a huge sweet spot for 'Part VII,' because not only do you have a formidable Jason, but you have a formidable heroine as well.

The Direct: "What can you tease about the creative ways that you're going to be taking Jason and dispatching innocent people? How are you going to add your mark?"

Mike P. Nelson: Well, we give him plenty of tools to work his mayhem. And that was a lot of fun to figure out what those modes of murder were. I think it'll be really surprising. I think we have a couple fresh ones, but we also have a couple, like, just straight throwback to stuff we've seen.

The Direct: "Is your Jason, the same one that that Jason Universe designed. Is it going to be the same looking and all that?"

Mike P. Nelson: It is the Greg Nicotero design.

Friday the 13th Director Confirms More Movies Are Coming, Gives Advice To Incoming Filmmaker

Jason Universe

"He Is Coming Back."

The Direct: "Is there progress on a Friday the 13th feature film? Can fans at least hope, or at least know that something is coming eventually?"

Mike P. Nelson: I know that there's something [coming]. He is coming back. That is something that I can guarantee.

The Direct: "When this franchise does eventually return to its feature format, maybe you'll tackle it, or somebody else. But whoever does tackle it, what is your advice to that person coming into this franchise with the weird spot that it's in, and how do we bring that back onto the big screen?"

Mike P. Nelson: Make sure you keep the vibe, but also make sure you bring something fresh to it. I think Friday the 13th is at this turning point right now, where I feel like people want Jason more than ever. But I think it's important to have a film and a story that also moves it forward. It shouldn't just be Friday the 13th, tell the story that we all know again. I think that's a mistake. I think you remind people what that is, and then where can it go?

Another iconic horror franchise just released a sequel that pivots its story straight into sci-fi action—could a M3GAN rom-com be next?