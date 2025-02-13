Captain America Brave New World Breaks This Historic MCU Tradition

An MCU tradition was noticeably missing from the beginning of Captain America: Brave New World.

Releasing on Friday, February 14, Captain America 4 will be officially moving beyond Chris Evans' Stever Rogers and re-introducing audiences to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, but this time as the man in charge.

Having already received mixed reviews and reactions from early viewers, this new bit of information could potentially turn even more fans away from seeing Marvel's first 2025 flick.

Captain America 4 Removes Marvel Fanfare

Marvel Studios

For the first time ever, an MCU film will not feature the iconic Marvel Studios fanfare, as Captain America: Brave New World breaks tradition. As the 35th movie in the franchise, this marks a significant departure from the studio's signature opening.

Captain America: Brave New World breaks from tradition by omitting the iconic Marvel comic page flipping, a staple that has appeared in every MCU film since its inception in 2008. However, the Marvel Studios fanfare has gone through various changes over the years.

After Marvel Studios became its own entity under Disney, the company introduced a new production logo with a dedicated fanfare, first heard in 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

In 2016, Marvel revamped its studio logo to focus on past MCU events, debuting a new fanfare by Michael Giacchino with Doctor Strange. This version became the definitive musical identity for Marvel Studios, appearing in most films and special presentations.

Over the years, the fanfare has been modified for unique openings on Disney+, but Captain America: Brave New World marks the first time an MCU film has omitted it entirely.

When the movie begins, a gritty black and white variation of "Marvel Studios," leaning into the political thriller vibes director Julius Onah is going for. This is not the only creative departure for Captain America 4, as it also is one of the MCU's shortest films.

Why Did Marvel Remove the Fanfare?

Marvel Studios

It will likely be jarring some many (hardcore and casual) MCU fans to not hear and see the classic Marvel Studios fanfare. Even if a project isn't the best, there's an undeniable level of hype that arises when first sitting down for any MCU movie.

Given this blatant, and purposeful omission, it's hard to understand exactly why Marvel mixed switched up the formula.

It could be that Marvel Studios is moving away from the fanfare introduced in 2016 altogether, and now each theatrical project will have its own unique "Marvel Studios" introduction, based on the film's theme and setting.

The more likely scenario is that Captain America: Brave New Order went with its own opening as a one-off deviation, with the standard fanfare likely to return in Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Given the scaled-down nature of the Brave New World story, this minimal Marvel Studios opening may be a reflection to audiences that the movie they're about to watch isn't a super-sized event.

Past event-type films in the Multiverse Saga include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

With Captain America 4 squarely not in that category of multiverse-jumping adventures, this could have led to this change, creating a "Marvel Spotlight" effect from Disney+, singular stories, onto the big screen.

For potential universe-building across the MCU, find out how many post-credit scenes Captain America: Brave New World has.

Captain America: Brave New World begins streaming in theaters on Friday, February 14.