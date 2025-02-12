Captain America: Brave New World Post-Credits Scene Count Revealed

Captain America: Brave New World won't finish when the credits roll, as a classic Marvel Studios post-credits scene surprise is in order.

The first critics had the opportunity to see Captain America: Brave New World and share their spoiler-free thoughts (which, unfortunately, are not very good) before the Friday, February 14 release.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Are in Captain America: Brave New World?

Marvel Studios

One of the critics who watched the filme was Into the Geek-Verse host Zach Pope, who took to X to confirm Captain America 4 will hit theaters with one post-credit scene.

The Anthony Mackie flick be the third consecutive MCU movie to feature just one stinger after the credits after Chris Evans' profane rant in Deadpool & Wolverine and The Marvels' X-Men teaser. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also followed this trend earlier in the Multiverse Saga as it introduced T'Challa's secret son.

For comparison to other entires in the Captain America franchise, The First Avenger started things out with one, before the count upped to two, following the MCU standard, for The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

What Will Captain America 4 Tease After the Credits?

Marvel Studios is edging ever-closer to Avengers: Doomsday and, as such, will be eager to begin setting up its next big ensemble in post-credits scenes. While a movie like Captain America: Brave New World may not make sense for a Multiversal teaser, it could see Sam Wilson starting to reassemble the Avengers.

As Brave New World will closely utilize Marvel's gamma mythos with three Hulk-related characters confirmed to appear, an appearance from Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner may not be impossible. Such a scene could see Banner and Sam Wilson discussing the movie's events while setting up their Avengers 5 team-up.

Captain America 4 will introduce the Serpent Society, which includes Giancarlo Esposito's new MCU villain Sidewinder. The movie is only expected to tease them briefly while setting them up as a future threat, so perhaps the post-credits scene could hint at whatever villainous antics they will be up to next.

After Brave New World introduces Adamantium to the MCU, many will be optimistic for a tease of Project X and the next Wolverine. Unfortunately, the chances of that are rather slim as Hugh Jackman is expected to hold onto the role for a while and rumors have claimed Wolverine will be absent from the MCU's X-Men reboot.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Friday, February 14.