James Gunn’s DCU Movies Look Safe Under Netflix, According to New Report

A new report suggests that James Gunn's DCU movies would be safe if Netflix were to buy Warner Bros. (WB). The DC Studios parent company has been in a state of flux as of late, as WB looks for a buyer. No official purchasing agreement has been made public as of late, but reports on the subject suggest that Netflix and Paramount are the frontrunners to acquire the historic Hollywood studio.

Netflix's emergence in the WB conversation has had some fans worried, as the streamer has been fairly averse to the idea of theatrical releases, something DC fans have become accustomed to for their big-budget superhero fare. Those worries may be for naught, though.

In its reporting on the ongoing pursuit of Warner by Netflix, Bloomberg wrote that it has heard the streaming giant told Warner Bros. Discovery management that it would maintain the theatrical standard set by the studio if its purchase of WB were to be successful. This would mean James Gunn's DCU movies would likely remain in theaters and not become streaming-exclusive affairs, continuing to be distributed under a Netflix-owned Warner Bros.

In recent years, one of the most divisive aspects of Netflix's presence in the entertainment industry has been its continued resistance to releasing its movies in theaters.

This lack of any meaningful theatrical strategy has caused tension between Netflix and some of the biggest studios in the business. However, as of late, the streamer has begun to experiment with smaller theatrical runs for its Netflix-exclusive film projects.

This Warner-related change of pace for the company is likely to make their bid for WB more appealing to both regulators and Warner itself.

What Would a DCU Under Netflix Look Like?

The future of Warner Bros. has been a topic of great interest among DC fans. Just as James Gunn's DCU got off the blocks, rumors of a potential Warner sale began to circulate.

This would make anyone shiver in their supersuit, no matter how mighty. Often, with these sorts of sweeping purchases, the new owners want to put their stamp on all aspects of their latest acquisition, which could, in some cases, potentially even mean tinkering with DC's on-screen content.

James Gunn has previously discussed the volatile nature of the entertainment business, and that was without even considering the added uncertainty introduced by the new owner.

However, as far as Netflix has led us to believe, it seems it would keep things as close to business as usual as possible if it were to be the winning bid for Warner (at least as it pertains to its theatrical business).

The only change fans would likely see when it comes to Gunn's DCU movie would presumably be that DC Studios fare would be available on Netflix for streaming, and may arrive on the platform a little faster than before, as it boasts its catalog for subscribers.

It may also mean that some of Netflix's reevaluates its theatrical business as a whole. If DC and Warner's movies were committed to theater screens, then why not bring some more of their titles to the cinemas as well?

The streamer has already dipped its toes into this effort, with the likes of Greta Gerwig's adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, but if it were to acquire Warner Bros., a larger presence at theaters for Netflix could soon follow.