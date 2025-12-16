James Gunn's DCU Just Unveiled Its Official Logos for 2026 Slate

James Gunn's DCU recently debuted new logos for its biggest 2026 projects, Supergirl and Lanterns. DC Studios officially began marketing Supergirl at CCXP with a special booth, laying the groundwork for its imminent first trailer. In doing so, the DCU is finally on the road to its next big release in six months' time with Supergirl, which hits theaters on June 26, 2026. That will be followed later in the year with Lanterns' HBO premiere in late summer and Clayface, which will bring its unique blend of Gotham City body horror to screens on September 11, 2026.

As Warner Bros. and DC Studios begin to rev the hype engine for Supergirl, an official new logo for the June 2026 blockbuster was released online. The Kingdom Come-inspired design will be familiar to the many who caught Superman this year, with a unique shimmering coming from the text to hint at its galactic setting.

DC Studios

The home of the DCU also offered an alternate logo for Supergirl with a more neon, retro aesthetic, a bigger departure from James Gunn's Superman.

DC Studios

As the Super-Family famously wears their mutual House of El symbol across their chests, Supergirl's logo is mostly the same as Superman's. Still, the crest received some minor updates, such as replacing the yellow bevel with black, possibly signalling Kara Zor-El's darker personality compared to her hopeful cousin.

DC Studios

DC Studios may use both Supergirl logos over the coming months as part of its marketing campaign, possibly highlighting her varied personality. That said, the Superman-esque design looks to be the movie's primary logo.

DC Studios

Supergirl will fly into theaters on June 26, 2026, directed by Craig Gillespie with a script from Ana Nogueira, based on the Woman of Tomorrow comics. The DCU blockbuster will star Milly Alcock's Supergirl, Eve Ridley's Ruthye, Jason Momoa's Lobo, and Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Next up after that will be Lanterns, which also recently received an updated logo with distinct differences from the one worn by Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner (who will appear in the HBO series) in this summer's Superman.

DC Studios

Some fans are convinced that the swirls hidden in Lanterns' new logo are hinting at a major Justice League villain. Some have theorized that the sci-fi mystery series may introduce the Centre, given James Gunn's previous promise that Lanterns will be integral to setting up the DCU's larger storyline.

DC Studios

The logo itself differs greatly to the one featured in 2011's Green Lantern, utilising a more bluish-green hue and not including the full outer circle.

DC

Lanterns enthusiasts got a brief look at what series stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will look like suited up as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively, for the eight-episode True Detective-inspired series via an HBO featurette. Also included in the teaser was a look at the show's text logo.

DC

The text uses a relatively standard sans-serif font and appears perhaps a bit less flashy than past logos associated with Green Lantern.

The 2011 movie featured a font that evoked a sci-fi aesthetic, whereas Green Lantern: The Animated Series used a more over-the-top lettering with vibrant colors.

DC

Despite recently delaying the series' premiere into late summer, fans are hopeful that more news will be imminent after a trailer description revealed a fourth Green Lantern who will appear after footage was shown to select press and audiences.

DC

Clayface still hasn't launched its marketing campaign and may not until the spring ahead of its September 11, 2026, but the logo for the Batman villain spin-off was revealed on set. The DCU body horror was crafted by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins, with Tom Rhys Harries stepping into the leading role.

The DCU's Global Takeover Is Just Beginning, And I Can't Wait

For now, DC Studios seems to want all eyes on Supergirl, going as far as to place a countdown in Times Square, New York City, to promote its first trailer. Fans saw over the summer that Warner Bros. pulled out all the stops to market Superman globally, and they may be hoping to carry that momentum forward into Supergirl.

As Lanterns won't premiere until late Summer 2026, likely a few months after Supergirl, the two may have to split the spotlight for a period. However, complete focus may not shift to the HBO series until July and beyond, once Supergirl has been and gone, hopefully driving interest in the DCU to new heights.

Of course, amongst the chaos, DC Studios is sure to put a bold push on Clayface in the hopes of attracting horror, non-superhero audiences to the DCU. With all three projects potentially having some period of overlapping marketing, 2026 could be a huge year for DC, dragging the blue brand back into the public eye.

Currently, it appears that DC Studios' 2026 offerings will be limited to just those three live-action projects (two movies and one HBO series). It's possible that slate could be complemented with an animated offering later in the year (such as the Blue Beetle sequel series), but that remains unconfirmed for now.