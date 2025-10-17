DC Studios’ New Green Lantern Logo Hints At Justice League-Level Villain

A new Green Lantern logo has fans thinking the DCU may be about to introduce a beloved Justice League-level villain. DC Studios' on-screen efforts are still in their early stages, but they have already begun laying the foundation for a broader story that spans the entire franchise. A key part of this equation will arrive next year on HBO Max, as Lanterns introduces audiences to the more cosmic side of the super-powered series of TV and film.

Fans seem to think they have just gotten their first hint at the potential introduction of the terrifying sentient island known as The Centre in the DCU. This all stems from a picture of a seemingly leaked Green Lantern logo from the Lanterns set that notably features a large swirl at its center.

The picture, which Den of Nerds' Josh Lucas shared on X, sees the logo embroidered on a new hat, with Lucas positing "A Redditor made a video pointing out that it might tease The Centre," but "WB forced him to take it down:"

"So, this is from the official DCU 'Lanterns' show... A Redditor made a video pointing out that it might tease The Centre, and WB forced him to TAKE IT DOWN."

DC Studios

This is notably a different Green Lantern icon than the one present on Superman's Guy Gardner, being slightly fatter with its circle, and, of course, sporting its central swirl.

The Centre served as the primary villain in the beloved New Frontier Justice League story, one that heavily featured a Green Lantern at its center. In that story (specifically the version shown off in the New Frontier animated movie), The Centre presents its sentient persona in the large swirls. Some have taken this to mean the swirl may be representative of the fan-favorite big bad.

Warner Bros.

This is not the first time The Centre and The New Frontier have been mentioned in connection to Lanterns and the DCU. In April 2023, DC Studios head James Gunn shared an image of the New Frontier graphic novel, which comedian Paul Scheer initially posted.

This, paired with rumors that Lanterns will focus on a pair of heroes taking on what has been described as an "ancient horror," has fans thinking the villainous entity could be headed for the DCU.

Lanterns is set to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2026. The new super-powered series stars Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler as Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan, as they embark on an intergalactic detective mission that starts in the American heartland.

Why The Centre Is a Perfect Villain For Chapter 1 of the DCU?

DC Comics

The Centre and the New Frontier story feel perfect for Chapter 1 of James Gunn's new DCU. What fans know about the new Green Lantern series is that it will focus on two different versions of the emerald-clad hero, Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

At the time of the series, Hal has already been Earth's Lantern for years, and John is seemingly just getting started. It is assumed that by the end of the superhero detective story, John will have taken the baton from Hal, emerging as a potential future Justice League member.

This sounds awfully similar to the Green Lantern story present in New Frontier. In that story, Hal is a young, up-and-coming superhero. During his and the Justice League's clash with The Centre, he finally gains control over his powers, ultimately vanquishing the island-sized villain.

In fact, the final battle with The Centre ends with Hal harnessing the power of his Green Lantern ring, grabbing hold of the big bad, and sending it into the cosmos, where it self-destructs just outside of Earth's orbit.

What if that is where all of this is heading, but instead of Hal Jordan, it will be John Stewart in the Hal role, learning how to be a hero and vanquishing The Centre either in Lanterns or in a potential Justice League project down the line?

This could be a clever play on the DC Comics canon, while also adapting one of the brand's most beloved stories.