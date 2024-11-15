A recent casting announcement for James Gunn's DCU could hint at his plans for the Justice League.

Since Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, announced the initial slate for Warner Bros Discover's new DC universe, fans have been trying to figure out the filmmaker's grander plan for this franchise revitalization. More specifically, when will these movies and shows lead to the Justice League on the big screen?

Meanwhile, Gunn has continued to slowly build the cast of his new universe, with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns being his primary focus. The latter finished casting its two leads, with Aaron Pierre taking the role of John Stewart and starring alongside Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan.

However, one piece of casting for the Lanterns series reignited theories about the show's plot and who the big bad of the DCU's Justice League could be.

True Detective Roots for Green Lantern Series

When it was announced, DC Studios' co-CEO Peter Safran described this Green Lantern series as "a huge HBO-quality event," and that it would be "very much in the vein of True Detective." Safran had even teased the plot would involve the two lead Lanterns discovering "this Ancient Horror on Earth."

Lanterns might not just be about the interpersonal relationship between two (space) cops as they investigate a disturbing series of murders, but also the occult. While there were not any truly supernatural elements in True Detective, there definitely will be in Lanterns considering Safran's mention of an "Ancient Horror."

It would also help justify their involvement on Earth despite their overwhelming powers as Green Lanterns and not leave the show completely grounded.

Casting Announcement Hints to Conspiracy

According to Deadline, Garrett Dillahunt, of Fear the Walking Dead fame, has been cast in Lanterns as a "modern cowboy William Macon, a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

That certainly fits the description of someone involved in a cult, perhaps even as its leader, considering this Macon is "self-righteous" with "a charming and calculated facade." Not to mention how they are "conspiracy-minded," which may further hint at the show's direction and the identity of this "Ancient Horror."

DC: The New Frontier — Issue #2

Considering Gunn's commonly expressed interest in Darwyn Cooke's DC: The New Frontier, it is likely that this horror could be The Centre.

In Cooke's story, the eldritch creature projects its influence on humanity, often causing some to go mad and driving them to suicide, while others are inspired to start doomsday cults in reverence of it.

William Macon may be the leader of one of the cults that our two Lanterns will have to track down in the American heartland before he can perform a ritual that could help hasten the awakening of this "Ancient Horror."

Cooke's Justice League Influence on James Gunn's DCU

What could sink this entire line of thinking is a new unfounded rumor that claimed "A live-action Justice League: The New Frontier film written and directed by DC Studios CEO James Gunn is reportedly in development," which James Gunn denied, saying "Nope sorry. No truth to this whatsoever."

However, one has to remember that Gunn is careful about which DCU rumors he denies and how he denies them. His response does not necessarily mean that the inevitable Justice League film will not take any influence from Cooke's New Frontier, such as The Centre.

When Gunn said there was "no truth" to this rumor, he could have simply been referring to him not being the writer and director, the movie not being in active development, and it not being subtitled "The New Frontier."

Additionally, Gunn immediately followed his denial with praise for New Frontier and that "its magical alternate history is a big influence on DC Studios."

Something else that Lanterns could take influence from True Detective is its use of multiple time periods. For example, Hal's younger years and why/how he found Abin Sur. Perhaps what the former Lantern's mission on Earth was before his untimely death, further exploring this "magical alternate history" of the DCU.

DC: The New Frontier — Issue #5

In Cooke's New Frontier, Sur's "mission of great import" on Earth was never made explicit to readers. However, considering the timing and scope of danger that The Centre posed to Earth and the rest of the universe, it was likely that his mission was either stopping or warning Earth of this horror.

The live-action series could make this connection more explicit, building up The Centre's eventual awakening while focusing on a murderous cult that worships it that could span decades.

Lanterns has no official release window but is estimated to debut on HBO in 2026.