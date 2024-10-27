The 7 Biggest DC Movie & TV Rumors That Got Debunked by James Gunn In 2024

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn set the record straight on more than half a dozen huge movie and TV rumors in 2024 about upcoming DC movies.

While James Gunn admitted he would "slow down" on debunking DC rumors once he took an executive job with Warner Bros., the DC Studios leader has not shut down that practice completely. Due to the nature of scooping in today's world, he is still as vigilant as ever when it comes to making sure fans know the truth.

Gunn will dive further into the DCU at the franchise's first-ever Comic-Con panel during October's New York Comic-Con. However, before the franchise officially kicks off later in the year, the rumors still run strong online as Warner Bros. and DC leadership look to control the mayhem.

James Gunn's DCU Rumor Debunkings

The Batman Part 2 and 3 Shooting Back to Back

DC Studios

Noted X (formerly Twitter) scooper MyTimeToShineHello shared a rumor in June that DC planned to shoot The Batman: Part II at the same time as Part III.

A fan asked Gunn about this rumor on one of his Instagram posts, to which he simply replied, "It is not." Currently, The Batman: Part III is not in active development, and filming has not yet started on The Batman: Part II.

A Batman Game Set in the DCU

Batman: Arkham Knight

In August, a rumor teased the development of a video game being set in The Batman universe, although no other details were shared.

Unfortunately, Gunn quickly debunked that rumor the day it came online, saying, "Sadly there is no truth to this whatsoever." Since that time, there have been no rumors referencing this news, although another rumor has teased a different Batman game being developed by Rocksteady.

The DCU's Batman Casting Rumors

DC Comics

While The Batman: Part II and its multiple spin-offs are in active development, further down the road is the first DCU Caped Crusader film, The Brave and the Bold. On top of that, a June rumor from insider Jeff Sneider teased that Gunn and the DCU team had already cast the actor to play the leading role of Bruce Wayne.

This turned out to be completely untrue, as Gunn shared the following update on the casting process, "No. We haven’t even begun casting for the DCU Batman." The casting process is still underway, and there are no actors in legitimate rumors to take on the Bat-mantle for the DCU.

Brave and the Bold's Screenwriters

DC Comics

Along with the rumors about The Brave and the Bold's Batman being cast, a separate rumor set The Flash director Andy Muschietti and Alien: Romulus writer Rodo Sayagues in place to write the film.

Gunn replied to this rumor with a simple "not true" response, quickly debunking the rumor. However, Andy Muschietti is already confirmed to direct the DCU's Batman reboot, taking on his second DC project after The Flash.

Superman's Soundtrack Rumors

DC Comics

Tying back to James Gunn's propensity for pop music needle drops (see Gunn's debunking of a Guardians 3 music rumor), another rumor hinted at 2025's Superman including Chumbawumba's hit song "Tubthumping." This was made public after a rumor teased the song being heard on the movie's set.

Gunn shut that rumor down on Threads with the following message:

"There is also no truth to "Tubthumping" by Chumbawamba being played on the set of 'Superman' (this is a real rumor on Reddit someone just sent me!)"

Booster Gold's Production Status

DC Comics

On an Instagram post celebrating the anniversary of Martha and Jonathan Kent in DC Comics, a fan asked about a rumor indicating that a production start date was imminent for the upcoming Booster Gold series.

Gunn set the record straight on that rumor in saying, "Although we’re still working on Booster Gold, production isn’t imminent and that story/posting is completely false." Another rumor has hinted that Kumail Nanjiani was cast in the leading role, although there have been no confirmations or denials on that front.

Mr. Freeze Project in the Works

DC Comics

The most recent rumor to be debunked by Gunn is one teasing a Mr. Freeze movie being in development for DC Studios. Not only that, but it also hints at Matt Reeves’ involvement.

Taking to Threads, Gunn explained how some of the rumors he hears are true while others are only partially true or completely false:

"I haven’t heard that one but there are a lot of rumors out there this week. Some of them are true, some are partially true, and some aren’t true at all. If it’s fun for you to follow the unknowns, follow them, but don’t trust anything completely until you hear it from me or Peter (who is not online despite me seeing him tagged in stuff.)"

Outside of that rumor, no news has indicated where or when Mr. Freeze will show up in the DCU or whether he will get his own film.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU will kick off with Creature Commandos, which debuts on Max on December 4.