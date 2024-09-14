DC Studios Announces First-Ever DCU Reboot Panel Event, And It's Happening Soon

James Gunn and DC Studios will host an upcoming panel for the first time since announcing the rebooted DCU.

In January 2023, DC Studios co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn presented their plans for the first chapter of the cinematic DC reboot.

Since then, Superman has completed filming, Peacemaker is currently shooting Season 2, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was given a Summer 2026 release date.

It's safe to say that the DCU reboot is heading in the right direction, but fans still haven't gotten to watch any of its first projects. That all changes this December.

DCU Reboot: First Panel Announced

James Gunn announced that DC Studios' first reboot panel will be held on October 19 at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2024.

On Threads, the DCU leader invited fans to "join" him and the cast of Creature Commandos to fill fans "in on all the details of [their] monster army:"

"10/19 at #NYCC! Join me, Frank Grillo, David Harbour, Zoe Chao, Sean Gunn, Dean Lorey and Steve Agee for the Creature Commandos panel and we’ll fill you in on all the details of our monster army and the seeds of the #DCU!"

Creature Commandos will be the first project set in the rebooted DCU, debuting on Max on December 5.

However, more than just Creature Commandos may be discussed at the NYCC panel, as Gunn also teased that "the seeds of the" rebooted DCU will be addressed.

Surprises Coming to the DCU Panel

Outside of that early 2023 presentation, overarching DCU news has been hard to come by. This should be a surprise as Gunn had been hard at work directing Superman and some new episodes of Peacemaker.

However, fans crave more details with the rebooted DC universe launching to general audiences in July 2025.

While DC fans should expect a strong focus on Creature Commandos and its story, Gunn didn't mention "the seeds of the #DCU" on accident.

It's confirmed that the new DC Universe is taking a page of the Star Wars' book when it comes to telling different stories that take place along a vast timeline.

This means fans could hear stories told out of order or at radically different times.

Some upcoming projects whose dates are in question are Lanterns, Booster Gold, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and more.

Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 takes place after Superman, so it's not like every project will be told out of order.

For the NYCC panel, mentioning any project outside of Creature Commandos will be seen as a win, especially if it's a TV series like Lanterns, which is ramping up pre-production but hasn't been discussed much by Gunn.

Only time will tell how much Gunn plans to branch out beyond Creature Commandos this October, but fans can cross their fingers in hopes of learning more about "the seeds of the #DCU!"

Creature Commandos premieres on December 5 on Max. New York Comic Con will be held from October 17 through October 20.