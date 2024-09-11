James Gunn's Superman Movie Kicks Off Marketing With First Ad (Photo)

The Superman marketing campaign has officially kicked off with its very first public advertisement.

James Gunn's reimagining of the beloved DC hero is set to soar into theaters in July 2025. It marks the first solo film for the iconic comic character since 2013's Man of Steel.

With filming having now been completed (as of August 1), fans have been itching for more info on the film as it seems to creep towards starting its promotion cycle in earnest.

First Superman Advert Spotted

The Geek of Steel

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted the very first Superman advertisement, as the film approaches its July 11, 2025 release date.

The advert appeared at the Batman Experience, which is ongoing in London, and was quickly posted by fans in attendance (via The Geek of Steel on X).

Sporting a simple render of the previously revealed new Superman "S" symbol (read more about the new Superman symbol here) along with the date of the film, the first tease of the upcoming DCU kickoff is fairly simple, yet effective.

The Geek of Steel

For months, audience members have been wondering when the super-powered blockbuster would kick off its promotional campaign, and it seems those DC devotees now have their answer.

What Is Next for DC's Superman?

With the Superman marketing machine officially rolling, this first advertisement for the film will surely be just the first of many promotional beats over the next 10 months.

Of course, the two next biggest questions from fans will almost certainly be, when is the trailer coming and where is the first poster?

Both of those queries will get answered, it is just a matter of when exactly James Gunn and DC Studios will roll out the red carpet for the upcoming superhero epic.

No confirmation of either a trailer or poster has been made public as of yet, but that has not stopped rumors from spreading about where/when the next promotional beat for the film will happen.

Some have speculated that Warner Bros. may want to get a first look at the movie out before the end of the year, in hopes of attaching the film's first trailer to major Holiday season films like Mufasa, Moana 2, or Wicked.

If that is the case, then a trailer release sometime before the American Thanksgiving weekend (starting Thursday, November 28) would make the most sense.

This could allow the studio to make a big splash, doing what so many have done before and debuting a first tease on one of the many American Thanksgiving NFL games. After that initial beat, Warner could then attach the movie's first look to one (or a few) of the many big-screen blockbusters set to debut over the Holiday Season.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, but, given that the studio has started to advertise the movie publicly, fans should be ready for more from Superman at any moment.

Superman is set to come to theaters on July 11, 2025.