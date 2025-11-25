HBO’s Lanterns Trailer Description Reveals DCU’s 4th Green Lantern

Fans have been teased with the first-ever Lanterns trailer description, and it seems the upcoming DCU series will introduce audiences to a fourth Green Lantern in the TV show. The 2026 streaming show is set to debut the first proper look at the Green Lantern Corps within James Gunn's new DC universe. This will include several Lanterns, including the show's central heroes, Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

While Lanterns is still a long way off (even longer if you consider its newly announced delay), the first trailer may be imminent, as press in South America were treated to a special sneak peek at the upcoming DC Studios series.

According to Brazilian news site Omelete, HBO debuted a first look at the series as part of its recent South American upfront. The tease for the 2026 DCU series featured hints at the show's central relationship between Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan, as John teaches Hal the ways of the super-powered creed, but it also reportedly included a reference to yet another Green Lantern hero.

The outlet confirmed that the chipmunk Green Lantern, Ch'p, from the comics was referenced in the first teaser, adding yet another Lantern to the DCU.

Lanterns is due out on HBO Max sometime next summer. The new series from Damon Lindelof and Chris Mundy follows a pair of Earth-based Green Lanterns as they investigate a potentially cosmic string of grisly crimes. Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler brings to life veteran Lantern Hal Jordan in the new series, with Rebel Ridge's Aaron Pierre playing his super-powered protege John Stewart.

Every Green Lantern in the DCU So Far

Ch'p

DC Comics

First mentioned in the Lanterns trailer, Ch'p is a Green Lantern hero from the rodent world H'lven. He is a super-powered chipmunk who, like Hal Jordan and John Stewart, possesses all the power and responsibility of a Green Lantern ring.

Some have wondered if Ch'p has already made his DCU debut, with a popular theory among fans suggesting the chipmunk that the Man of Steel saved in James Gunn's Superman may have secretly been the nut-loving Lantern.

Hal Jordan

DC Studios

Set to lead Lanterns next year, Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan will mark the introduction of a major DC hero to the DCU. The longtime comic book Lantern was previously brought to life on-screen by Ryan Reynolds in the ill-fated Green Lantern film.

In Lanterns, however, this new version of the character will be a hero on his way out. Now well past his prime, Hal is ready to hand off his superhero-ing duties to the next generation, taking on a mentee in the form of John Stewart.

John Stewart

DC Studios

Assumed to be the primary DCU Green Lantern going forward after his debut in Lanterns, John Stewart will be brought to life by Rebel Ridge breakout Aaron Pierre.

Stewart is another citizen of Earth who has the ring call to him. He then joins the Green Lantern Corps., getting teamed up with veteran hero Hal Jordan for an investigation into a string of mysterious crimes in America's heartland.

Guy Gardner

DC Studios

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner had the distinct honor of being the first Green Lantern that fans got the chance to interact with in the DCU. Popping up in Superman as a member of the Justice Gang, Guy is a doofy Earth-based Lantern with a slick leather jacket and what might be the worst superhero haircut ever to grace the silver screen.

Guy is confirmed to pop back up again in the upcoming Lanterns series, coming off his hilarious cameo in this summer's Peacemaker Season 2.