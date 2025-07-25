Superman’s Controversial Squirrel Scene Might Actually Set Up This DC Hero (Yes, Really)

Superman's controversial squirrel scene may have actually been setting up another ultra-powerful DC hero. One of the biggest critiques Superman's detractors have levied at the new DC Studios film concerns the goofy nature of a particular sequence involving David Corenswet's Man of Steel and a small woodland creature on the streets of Metropolis.

During the movie's epic kaiju battle, Superman takes a second to save a small squirrel about to be crushed by the hulking beast. Some moviegoers have said this takes them out of James Gunn's new DC fiction, as it seems a little goofy that a Metahuman like Superman would take the time to save such a small, seemingly insignificant animal when an entire city of people is being threatened.

Well, there are a couple of reasons the Boy in Blue grabbed this tiny creature, one of which potentially ties back to a major DC hero.

Some have started to speculate that this squirrel character could actually be a Green Lantern in disguise.

A popular, somewhat joking post on Threads (via Reddit) has taken off among DC fans since Superman's release. It suggests an alternate world where the movie's post-credit scene would have seen Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner return to the squirrel Superman saved earlier in the film.

Warner Bros.

It would reveal to audiences that this pint-sized rodent was the DC Comics hero Ch'p, hiding in plain sight as another member of the Green Lantern Corps who happened to be on Earth.

Of course, that post-credit moment did not happen, but there is always the chance this squirrel character may be hiding a super-powered secret.

If this were Ch'p, Superman likely has no idea the character is on the planet; otherwise, he would have asked the hero to help with the Kaiju-sized problem at hand. However, Supes saving the critter was an example of this take on the character's propensity to keep everyone safe, including various woodland creatures.

Superman is now playing in theaters, debuting James Gunn's new vision for the DCU on the big screen. The film follows a Superman (David Corenswet) who is relatively early in his superhero-ing career. So far, the Man of Steel has had a spotless record in saving Earth; however, his intentions are questioned when the villainous Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) launches a smear campaign against the Metahuman.

Who Is DC Comics' Squirrel Green Lantern?

Yes, it is true. DC Comics has a squirrel superhero who could come to the DCU.

In the comics, Ch'p is another member of the Green Lantern Corps (read more about more exciting Green Lantern characters here), who is sworn to protect the planet of H'lven (a planet dominated by walking, talking animals).

After being imprisoned by the evil Crabster Army of Doctor Ub'x, Ch'p is offered a Lantern ring and takes it, swearing to protect his planet like any other good Green Lantern would.

The character has appeared in DC lore all over the place, even training alongside the iconic Hal Jordan (set to be played by Kyle Chandler in the DCU) in the Green Lantern Corps in one continuity.

DC Comics

During the beloved Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book event, Ch'p actually moves to Earth following some perilous battles across the cosmos with only his fellow Lanterns remembering his existence. This potentially sets up a reality where the character could pop up in the DCU.

While a Crisis event in James Gunn's DC universe is still likely a long way off, there is precedent for Ch'p living on Earth with no one (except someone like Guy Gardner) aware of his move.

With characters like Rocket Raccoon and Kyrpto the Super-Dog, Gunn has proven he loves super-powered animals. So, who is to say he could not include Ch'p in his DCU plans?