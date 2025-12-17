DC Just Unveiled Its Final TV Show of 2025

DC has one last show left ot release on HBO Max before the end of 2025. DC had a jam-packed schedule of TV shows in 2025, including multiple new entries in James Gunn's DC Universe and several animated projects catering to diverse audiences, with varying age ranges.

Warner Bros. released the first four episodes of Batwheels Season 3 on HBO Max on December 5. While the end of the season has yet to debut, this will be the final DC show released before 2025 concludes. Taking inspiration from Batman lore, the preschool-oriented show uses talking vehicles with nods to some of DC's biggest characters and direct replicas of Batman-based heroes and villains.

Every Main Character in Batwheels, DC's Final Show of 2025

Batman

Portrayed by Marvel veteran Ethan Hawke, Bruce Wayne suits up as Batman in Batwheels, operating as the well-known DC vigilante and also acting as a father figure for the Batwheels.

Batgirl

Batwheels brings the Cassandra Cain take on Batgirl into the equation, adding her skills and personality to the Bat-Family. Known for her technological expertise and her place as the group's "big sister," Elemental leading actress Leah Lewis voices this version of Batgirl.

Harley Quinn

Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, is a former psychiatrist and gymnast who becomes a supporting villain in Batwheels. Known for her ties to the Joker and her relationship with her ATV, Jestah, Harley is played by Chandni Parekh.

Joker

Right next to Harley Quinn in Batwheels is the Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime and one of Batman's most notable adversaries from the comics. Bringing many of the same elements as Jokers from the past, this version is voiced by Mick Wingert.

Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy (best known for her recent stint in the animated Harley Quinn show) makes her way into Batwheels as a villain, complete with her ability to control plant-life. This iconic Batman villain is voiced by Kailey Snider.

Bam

Moving on to Batwheels' vehicle cast, Batman has his own version of the Batmobile in this show, which is known as Bam. Based on the visual look of the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie (featuring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne), Jacob Bertrand voices the leader of the Batwheels in this show.

Red

While Robin does not make an appearance in this show, a car inspired by Batman's sidekick (named Redbird) is one of the show's central characters. Titus Blake voices this red vehicle starting in Batwheels Season 2.

Bibi

Alongside Leah Lewis' Batgirl, the Batwheels have their own tie to the female hero: a small but impulsive motorcycle named the Batgirl Cycle (Bibi). This two-wheeler is played by Madigan Kacmar.

Prank

One of the leading figures in the Legion of Zoom (the villainous group of cars) is Prank, the Joker's comedic van, who is known for pulling a litany of pranks. Griffin Burns provides the voice for this mostly purple four-wheeler.

Jestah

Harley Quinn gets her own set of wheels in Batwheels, courtesy of a wild and fun-loving ATV named Jestah. This villainous vehicle is played by Alexandra Novelle.

Ducky

The DC animated show utilizes a classic vehicle attached to the Penguin, inspired by a moment featuring Danny DeVito's Oswald Cobblepot from 1992's Batman Returns. Shaped like a massive yellow rubber duck inside a purple boat, Ducky is played by Ariyan Kassam.

Quizz

Another addition to the Legion of Zoom is Quizz, the youngest member of the team and a companion to the Riddler, who loves quizzes as much as his human counterpart. The green and purple helicopter is played by Josey Montana McCoy.

Snowy

The last addition to the Legion of Zoom comes through in Snowy, a gentle snow crawler who belongs to Mr. Freeze. This role is played by Xolo Maridueña, who also plays the live-action Blue Beetle in 2023's Blue Beetle film.