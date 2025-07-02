DC Reveals 3 Big Batman Villains Will Return In 2025 Film

In 2018, DC and Warner Bros. joined forces with a Japan-based team of anime producers to create Batman Ninja. In the 85-minute animated movie, Batman, his allies, and several heavy hitters from his rogues gallery were hurtled through time, back to feudal Japan (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III style). From there, Bruce and the Bat-Family must contend with not only their dramatically different surroundings but also the trouble they face in present-day Gotham. Batman Ninja was a direct-to-home video release and brought in over $3 million in revenue. A sequel, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, was green-lit and hit the Blu-ray aisle and digital storefronts on March 18, 2025.

Many of the voice actors from the 2018 original reprised their roles for Yakuza League, and the story also brought several established DC heroes, like Superman and the Flash, into the franchise, all with feudal Japan-inspired looks. At the beginning of Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, time and reality shift unnaturally, much in the way they did in the first movie. Batman finds himself face to face with alternate versions of his friends from the Justice League. Unfortunately, for the Caped Crusader, his villains also remain at large. This includes some of his ultimate enemies. Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will stream on HBO Max starting Thursday, July 3.

All of Batman's Villains in Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

The Joker

DC Comics

The Clown Prince of Crime has done his fair share of dancing with the Devil in the pale moonlight, but he's also Batman's most chaotic, pernicious foe. Joker is typically depicted as a deranged man with bleach-white skin and a shock of green hair. He's the type of guy who will either blow up an orphanage or pie someone in the face with a harmless dessert. One thing is for sure, though: he'll be laughing maniacally while he does it.

DC

While fans wait for word on another appearance of Barry Keoghan's live-action take on the character in The Batman universe, the Batman Ninja franchise shows a Joker who has set up shop in ancient Japan and resumed his criminal activities. Only this time, he's traded his signature high-voltage joy buzzers and laughing gas-spraying lapel flowers for a pair of razor-sharp katanas. His attire is also period-appropriate while still retaining its garish purple and green color scheme.

In Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, Wataru Takagi voices the Joker. Scott Gibbs handles the English dub.

Harley Quinn

DC Comics

Dr. Harleen Quinzel was a psychologist at Gotham City's dumping ground for its crazies, Arkham Asylum. Dr. Quinzel had the pleasure of being assigned Joker's case. But instead of letting her treat him, the psychotic inmate corrupts and manipulates Harleen into becoming his sidekick and girlfriend, Harley Quinn. Recent interpretations of the character have seen her gain more agency, dump Joker, and sometimes, fall in love with another Bat-Adversary, Poison Ivy.

DC

With Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, Harley has adopted the moniker of Harin, the Wild Jester. Instead of the comically oversized wooden mallet she typically arms herself with, she uses a Den-den daiko, a traditional Japanese drum that resembles a large hammer.

Harley is voiced in Yakuza League by Rie Kugimiya. Tara Strong, who most commonly voices Harley in modern American productions and played Harley in the first movie, did not return for the sequel, so Karlii Hoch was subbed in.

Ra's al Ghul

DC Comics

The head of the League of Assassins, Ra's al Ghul, has been alive for centuries thanks to the twisted power of the Lazarus Pit. Ra's has used the Pit's restorative properties to force himself into a state of unnatural immortality. He is one of Batman's most dangerous and intelligent nemeses, not to mention, through a twist of fate, Bruce's father-in-law and grandfather to his son Damian, thanks to the Dark Knight's fling with Ra's daughter, Talia.

DC

Yakuza League introduces Ra's al Ghul, who did not appear in 2018's Batman Ninja. In the new film, it's established that Ra warped the members of the Justice League into fearsome Yakuza warriors through the use of time travel.

The League of Assassins leader was given his Japanese-language voice in Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League by Kazuhiro Yamaji and John Swasey in English.