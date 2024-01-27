16 Biggest DC Heroes & Villains Appearing In 2024 Movies & Shows (Confirmed)

With a somewhat light year on the horizon for DC, here are the major heroes and villains appearing in DC-related shows and movies in 2024.

To say that DC had a rough 2023 might be an understatement. All four of its big-screen releases underperformed (and in some cases, were outright disasters). Things fared a bit better on the television side, but many of its long-running shows either ended or were announced to be ending.

With the promise of a new DC (under the stewardship of Peter Safran and James Gunn) not kicking off in earnest until 2025, this trip around the sun feels like a rebuilding year for the studio: a teaser for bigger things to come.

2024’s Biggest DC Hero & Villain Appearances

The Joker

The Joker, Batman’s uber-archnemesis, has a high-profile role in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019’s successful Joker. Joaquin Phoenix will again play this universe’s grounded, gritty take on the Clown Prince of Crime.

He’ll also crop up in Suicide Squad: Isekai, an anime take on DC’s infamous Task Force X. There, his voice acting will be provided by Yūichirō Umehara.

Harley Quinn

Once the Joker’s main squeeze, recent incarnations of Harley Quinn have seen the character gain more agency and strike out on her own. Musical megastar Lady Gaga will star as a version of Harley in director Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux.

She’ll also have animated roles in Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! and Suicide Squad: Isekai where she’ll be voiced by Kaley Cuoco and Anna Nagase, respectively.

And speaking of Kaley Cuoco, she’ll be back as the lead in Max’s smash-hit Harley Quinn series, assuming Season 5 comes out this year.

Superman

The Man of Steel, the Metropolis Marvel, the Last Son of Krypton. Clark Kent is known by many titles, but he’ll always be identified as the most recognizable superhero in the world, Superman. Tyler Hoechlin will return to play Clark in the last season of The CW’s Superman & Lois, marking the end of DC’s longstanding presence on the network.

Additionally, Superman will show up in animated form in the Tomorrowverse’s Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Parts 1, 2, & 3. Darren Criss will lend his voice to Supes in those movies.

Furthermore, if My Adventures with Superman comes back for a second season in 2024, Jack Quaid’s animated, anime-inspired Kent will appear there as well.

Lois

Clark Kent’s one true love, Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane will continue to be present in the new year.

Not only will she headline the final season of Superman & Lois (played by Bitsie Tulloch), but there’s a chance that Alice Lee’s animated Lo will return for the zeitgeist-capturing My Adventures with Superman (if that show ends up releasing in 2024).

And if that wasn’t enough, Ms. Lane will be a supporting character in all three parts of the Tomorrowverse‘s animated Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy (presumably voiced by Alexandra Daddario), with each part scheduled for home release this year.

Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin

Longtime Bat-Foe Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the Penguin, will continue to plague Gotham City in his R-rated, self-titled series on Max, The Penguin.

The show, set in the universe of Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie, will see Colin Farrell reprise as the fearsome crime lord.

Sofia Falcone

Sofia Falcone is the daughter of notorious Gotham mob kingpin Carmine Falcone. The elder Falcone met his end in The Batman, and How I Met Your Mother’s Cristin Milioti will portray Sofia in the film’s spin-off series, The Penguin.

Reportedly, Sofia Falcone will be the show’s co-lead and act opposite of star Colin Farrell.

Salvatore Maroni

Another one of Gotham City’s most feared mobsters is Salvatore Maroni. As it was established in The Batman, Salvatore ordered the hit on Thomas and Martha Wayne. In The Penguin, Maroni will finally be brought to life by the prolific Clancy Brown.

Amanda Waller

Traditionally depicted as the unyielding head of ARGUS, one of the DC Universe’s intelligence agencies, Amanda Waller will be again played by Academy Award winner Viola Davis. Only this time, she won‘t be portraying her in live-action.

No, Davis will reprise the role for the James Gunn-written animated show Creature Commandos, which will debut on Max and officially serve as the first project in the new DCU.

Rick Flag Sr.

Rick Flag Sr., whose son, Rick Flag, served alongside the Suicide Squad in their 2021 film, will be played by Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s Frank Grillo in Creature Commandos on Max. Grillo will likely also act as the character in live-action in the future.

Bride of Frankenstein

Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma will be heard as the voice of the Bride of Frankenstein when the Creature Commandos series premieres later this year.

Eric Frankenstein

Based upon the literary (and classic horror movie) character of Frankenstein’s Monster, Eric Frankenstein possesses super strength. And due to his undead physiology, he is more or less immortal.

Stranger Things’ David Harbour will provide his voice for the character in Creature Commandos.

Kite-Man

Small-time evildoer Kite-Man will lead his series in Max’s animated Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!. The show is a spin-off of Harley Quinn, and Matt Oberg will return for voicing duties, reprising his role from the parent series.

Golden Glider

Golden Glider will star in Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!, voiced by Cathy Ang. In the upcoming show, Glider and her boyfriend, Kite-Man, will take over ownership of a seedy Gotham City bar.

Darkseid

The all-powerful Darkseid, Lord of Apokolips, will be a main character on Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!, jumping over from Harley Quinn with Kieth David returning to the animated role.

Rorschach

DC and Warner Bros. will yet again attempt to capitalize on the popularity of Alan Moore’s legendary graphic novel Watchmen with a new animated movie. And what’s Watchmen without the mysterious, cynical Rorschach?

Batman

Finally, the scourge of Gotham’s criminal underworld, the Caped Crusader himself, Batman will appear in Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios. The new animated film promises an interesting twist on the traditional story of the Dark Knight: it will be set in Mexico during the Aztec Empire.

In addition to that, Bruce will make an appearance in all three parts of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.