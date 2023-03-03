Robert Pattinson’s Batman Universe Just Recast 1 Gotham Character

Robert Pattinson, Penguin, Batman
By Russ Milheim Posted:

A member of Gotham's underworld, who was teased throughout The Batman, has now been recast.

Paul Dano's Riddler was far from the only villain in town for Robert Pattinson's big superhero debut.

For one, there was Colin Farrell's Penguin, who is now going on to get his own HBO Max series. But above that short and stout gangster is another crime boss: Carmine Falcone

Now, Matt Reeves' universe is putting the spotlight on the man who made Falcone's rise to power possible.

A Gotham Player Has Been Recast

Variety revealed that Matt Reeves' The Penguin will be recasting a character who was referenced repeatedly during The Batman, Salvatore Maroni.

Maroni Salvatore
DC

Actor Clancy Brown will be taking over the role, first appearing in the upcoming HBO Max spinoff series led by Colin Farrell.

Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown

For those who aren't familiar with the character, Maroni is a notorious Gotham City crime boss—one whose arrest set the stage for Carmine Falcone's organization to rise to the power they have during Robert Pattinson's 2022 film.

Batman, Maroni
DC

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS

The Mandalorian Season 3: Episode 2 Runtime Revealed In Advance
Avengers Endgame: Marvel Celebrates Chris Evans' Iconic Scene With New Merch
Ant-Man 3's Disappointing Reviews: Kang Actor Breaks Silence on Negative Reaction
Star Wars Brings Back Taika Waititi for Surprising Cameo

TRENDING

Iron Man: Disney Releases Never-Before-Seen Post-Credits Clip Online
Michael B. Jordan Shares Blunt Response to Black Superman Casting Rumors
The Flash Movie: New Merch Spoils Villain
The Last of Us Season Finale Will Be Controversial, Reveals Star
Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 Gains Unsurprising Cast Member