Robert Pattinson's Batman: Joker Actor Teases His Next Appearance

Amidst news of Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe co-existing with the new DCU, Barry Keoghan has addressed his hopes to return to the Robert Pattinson-led franchise as Joker.

This isn't the first time the actor responded to questions about his return, especially since his Joker was barely seen and even went uncredited in the 2022 film, leaving his character's future in doubt.

The fact that The Batman Universe isn't just secure but expanding with sequels and spin-offs puts the question of Keoghan continuing as Joker in a new light.

And, now the Eternals star has shared his thoughts about the growing odds of his reprisal.

The Batman's Joker On Returning to Reeves' Universe

DC

When Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz asked Barry Keoghan whether he will get another chance to play Joker in The Batman sequel or beyond, the actor confessed that he'd "love another crack:"

"Obviously I'd love another crack. I've got a ton of back work done on him. If an opportunity does arise but, you know, they make the call, and I've got to respect that."

When asked what he would do if he were the one to make "the call," not only did the actor respond with "Definitely," but he teased that he has "a few other things [he'd] love to bring" to the role next:

"Definitely. Definitely. Definitely, because I've got a few other things I'd love to bring. Actually, I have this little half-Moleskin book I've written a lot in already and so yeah, I want to show people what that is."

Keoghan went on to admit his affinity for The Killing Joke and even has plans "to laminate a copy of it:"

"Yeah, Killing Joke, and funny enough my girlfriend got me a lovely printer that I'm going to laminate a copy of it as well. So yeah, let's see what happens."

Lastly, when Horowitz floated the potential for his Joker to appear next alongside the likes of Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell in The Penguin, The Batman 2, and even the Arkham Asylum spin-off, Keoghan said, "Yeah, I hope so! I won't say anymore..."

Did Keoghan's Joker Change Matt Reeves' Mind?

Following The Batman's theatrical debut, Matt Reeves described Barry Keoghan's Joker as "a pre-Joker Joker" and claimed he was only in the film for the sake of Paul Dano's arc as the Riddler.

Still, some fans have wondered if a future clash with Robert Pattinson's Batman could be in the cards.

Since Reeves' film centered on the early days of Batman's career, and due to the number of preexisting big-screen Jokers, it made sense for the director to steer clear of the Caped Crusader's most famous adversary in the 2022 film.

However, in the months since, the deleted scene which showed more of Keoghan as the villain generated millions of views, resulting in his version earning a high-ranking spot on the list of best on-screen Jokers.

Due to this - and the growing number of opportunities for the Joker to show up - Kegohan's return no longer seems to be a question of if but when.

The fact that the actor has been keeping of notebook of ideas and is even laminating The Killing Joke suggests this as well.

And, even though he was careful to only share his hopes and optimism for a reprisal, doesn't his comment of "I won't say anymore..." suggest that he does, in fact, have something to say?

Hopefully, fans will get confirmation and additional details as the rebooted DCU and Reeves' upcoming projects get underway.