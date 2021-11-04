The Batman: New Plot Synopsis Teases Robert Pattinson's Angry Performance

The Batman is the next DC film on Warner Bros.' superhero slate, which is set to establish a new Caped Crusader away from the pre-existing DCEU.

With its March 4, 2022 release fast approaching, marketing has begun to ramp up for Batman's triumphant return to the big screen. DC FanDome unveiled a ferocious new trailer, teasing many of the characters Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will find himself up against and the striking neo-noir aesthetic that this Gotham City exudes.

Given how stunning the movie looks already, it is incredibly surprising that The Batman has a much lower budget in comparison to many other Batman and DCEU films.

Merchandise has already been prepared ahead of the film too, including several LEGO sets that may provide some insight into The Batman's mysterious narrative.

Now, a plot synopsis provides more details about The Dark Knight's inner conflict throughout the film, as well as what fans will see from Robert Pattinson's performance.

Warner Bros. Reveals The Batman Synopsis

Warner Bros

Warner Bros. UK revealed a brand-new synopsis for The Batman, providing a brief overview of what audiences can expect from the film.

Not only does the plot summary hint at Batman's internal struggle "to balance rage with righteousness," but it also teases leading star Robert Pattinson's "raw, intense" performance:

"THE BATMAN is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he's hunting."

Robert Pattinson's Angry Batman

Though the concept of a masked vigilante roaming the streets to beat up thugs and evildoers is quite a crazy concept in and of itself, most of Batman's portrayals on-screen have remained relatively cool and collected when going about business. Of course, there are moments where the Caped Crusader has let his rage get the better of him, such as the Joker interrogation scene in The Dark Knight or the Martha sequence from Batman v Superman.

However, it will be interesting to see this Bruce Wayne truly grapple with his approach to crime over the course of The Batman, exploring and assessing whether his actions are truly justified.

Fans have already seen glimpses of Robert Pattinson tapping into Batman's anger, such as his swift takedown of a criminal in the first trailer or his fury toward the Riddler in the most recent trailer. It seems that fans are in for a truly unhinged portrayal of The Dark Knight, following him as he figures out what kind of Batman he wants to be.

Fans can catch Robert Pattinson's enraged performance when The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.