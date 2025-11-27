HBO Max Announces DC's Final TV Show of 2025

HBO Max officially revealed the final DC TV show of the year. 2025 is one of the biggest years for the DC franchise, especially after the launch of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU through the David Corenswet-led Superman on the big screen. The momentum continued with the highly anticipated return of Peacemaker Season 2, a show that expanded the DCU's shared universe storyline by introducing concepts like Checkmate and the Salvation planet.

Outside of the DCU, Amazon Prime Video unveiled an Elseworlds animated story titled Bat-Fam, which introduced a new version of the Bat family on the small screen. And now, news about DC's last TV show, set for 2025, has emerged online. HBO Max has announced that Batwheels Season 3A is set to premiere on HBO Max on Friday, December 5, 2025, marking the final DC show of the year.

HBO Max

Cartoon Network's Batwheels already made history by becoming DC's first-ever Batman series for a preschool audience, and momentum remains high for the show since it was renewed for a third season. The series revolves around a unique group of superheroes, with the main focus on crime-fighting vehicles, including the Batmobile, Batgirl Cycle, Batwing, and Batcomputer.

As one of the four new Batman TV shows and movies, the series boasts a stellar voice cast, featuring Ethan Hawke as Batman, Jacob Bertrand as Bam the Batmobile, Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman, and Xolo Maridueña as Snowy.

Every Upcoming DC Show Expected To Release in 2026

Lanterns

DC Studios

Lanterns recently made headlines when a report stated that DC Studios delayed the show's premiere from early 2026 to late summer. Still, there is enough buzz surrounding Lanterns, considering that it is poised to expand the lore of James Gunn's DCU. The show will introduce more of the Green Lantern Corps following the arrival of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner in Superman.

Lanterns will explore the DCU's versions of Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigate a mysterious murder in the American heartland that could have cosmic ramifications. What makes Lanterns stand out from the rest of the DCU is that it combines grounded and otherworldly elements to propel the shared universe's story, leading up to the events of Man of Tomorrow (which is rumored to include Aaron Pierre's John Stewart).

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Amazon Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 presents a unique take on the titular Dark Knight in the 1940s, as the hero navigates a Gotham filled with dangerous villains and corrupt officials that push him to the brink.

Season 2 will take this a step further because Batman: Caped Crusader co-showrunner James Tucker confirmed to The Direct that a "very different" version of Joker will be unleashed in Gotham.

Aside from Joker's arrival, more storylines are expected to be pushed to the forefront, such as the ramifications of Harvey Dent's shocking death and the fact that Batman almost killed a criminal in the Season 1 finale.

My Adventures With Superman Season 3

HBO Max

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is another DC TV series that will deepen the lore behind the most powerful Kryptonian.

Following Season 2's wild ending, where the heroes allied with some villains to defeat Brainiac, Season 3 offers a fresh slate of stories that are ripe for exploration. This includes the new status quo of Superman and Supergirl working together to protect Earth, Lex Luthor and Deathstroke's newfound alliance, and the confirmed arrival of Superboy.

Some theorized that Lex Luthor and Deathstroke's partnership could lead to the formation of the Legion of Doom in My Adventures with Superman, making it an exciting entry in the DC animated realm as it elevates the stakes for Superman.